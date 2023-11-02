How to farm lots of money early in Star Ocean The Second Story R

Star Ocean The Second Story R is out, and like all good JRPGs, you’re going to need tons of Fol (in-game currency). Thankfully, there are some quality-of-life changes between the original and this version of the game that will make gathering some early cash much easier. You can easily secure 100k per character with just a little bit of hard work. While there are several ways to get money, those depend on having particular passives when you first start the game.

This method only works once per character, but it’s guaranteed and requires no setups or manipulations of any kind. If you want to get plenty of money in the early game of Star Ocean The Second Story R, then look no further.

Using the skill system to get early game money in Star Ocean The Second Story R

First, you need Determination 10 (Image via Square Enix)

Originally, Star Ocean 2 required you to buy specific skill books all over the world. To buy skill books, you had to wait until you reached a certain town, and you could then trigger this. However, in Star Ocean The Second Story R, that has been done away with. You can easily farm 100k Fol per character, and it honestly improves your overall quality of life at the same time.

The character in question needs 80 or so SP to reach Determination 10.

You’ll then need 349 Skill Points to put into Purity.

Enter Improve, then IC/Speciality Skills for the character in question.

Invest the Skill Points in Purity.

This will give you around 100k FOL per character.

That might sound like a lot of skill points in Star Ocean The Second Story R, but that isn't the case. If you’re taking the time to do Guild Challenges, you can gain that much SP and more without really doing much in the way of grinding in combat. Each time you come to a new town, take the time to compelte all the Guild Challenges they have. This will require you to invest skill points into the various crafting skills, much like you did in Star Ocean 2.

Purity is a path to easy money (Image via Square Enix)

The first tier of each of them isn’t exceptionally expensive, and it’s easy enough to put skill points into a few levels of each craft. You can also simply fight lots of enemies to gain these skill points. If you’re saving them up ahead of time, you will be able to quickly start farming tons of money.

When it comes to the most important skills in the game, Determination should be the number one priority for each character you have in Star Ocean The Second Story R. This reduces the amount of SP you need to level up other skills, so it should always be first on the list.

The process outlined in this article will give you plenty of money in the early game of Star Ocean The Second Story R. The best part is that each time you recruit a character, they’ll come with Skill Points, and you can do the exact same thing again, ensuring you have more than enough money for anything you need in the game.