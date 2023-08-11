How to fast travel in Atlas Fallen?

Deck13's latest action-adventure title, Atlas Fallen, is easily one of the most intriguing releases of 2023. While Deck13 are best known for their souls-like titles like 2013's Lords of the Fallen or the massively underrated The Surge series, their latest offering is anything but a "souls-like" experience. Instead, Atlas Fallen is the studio's first foray into the open-world genre.

However, much like Deck13's previous titles, it features a heavy emphasis on methodical combat, one that can be quite fun after thorough practice. Alongside combat, Deck13's games have always boasted stunning environments for players to explore, and their latest release is no exception.

In fact, by virtue of being an open-world title, Atlas Fallen allows you to explore countless environments right from the get-go. However, making your way through the game's gigantic map can feel like a hassle, especially if you want to beeline the game's main story. Fortunately, Atlas Fallen features a robust, fast travel system to aid players in exploration.

How to unlock the ability to fast travel in Atlas Fallen?

The fast travel mechanic in Atlas Fallen is similar to FromSoftware's recently released and widely successful action role-playing game - Elden Ring. Much like in Elden Ring, where you must first discover a "Sight of Grace" and interact with it to unlock the ability to fast travel to it, Deck13's latest title features a similar mechanic with its own checkpoint system called the "Anvil."

After discovering and interacting with your second Anvil, you will be granted the ability to fast travel between locations, as long as you have already visited them and have at least one Anvil marked within said location. Discovering the Anvils is all about being thorough with your exploration.

There are also certain hidden Anvil locations, which only unlock after you gain access to certain Gauntlet power-ups. These secret Anvil locations also usually are home to some of the most challenging boss fights as well as rare loot, which makes it really worthwhile to revisit previously explored zones in the desert of Caladrias.

Fortunately, you won't have to stress about missing any of the Anvils in a location, as whenever you get near one of these checkpoints, your Gauntlet - Nyaal, will notify you. The Anvils also act as temporary hubs, where you can upgrade your weapons and armor, reallocate skills, increase your "Momentum Gauge," and even save your progress.