How to feed dogs in Ghostwire: Tokyo

In Ghostwire: Tokyo, a strange series of events have caused nearly everyone in Tokyo to disappear, and in their place are spirits called "Visitors." Players need to take the role of Akito, who is possessed by a detective's spirit.

While exploring the city, players will encounter various animals, including cats and dogs. Here is how players can care for and feed these dogs in the game:

How to feed the dogs in Ghostwire: Tokyo for rewards

Players will have access to a few otherworldly powers while playing through Ghostwire: Tokyo. One of these powers is "Spectral Vision," and until the player receives this, they will, unfortunately, be unable to feed the dogs.

Once they receive it, they will be able to pet and feed the dogs to get some quality rewards for doing so.

How to unlock Spectral Vision

To feed the dogs, players must have unlocked Spectral Vision. To do this, players must first make progress through the story until they have reached KK's hideout. Once they do this, they will need to escape from the building.

Completing these objectives will unlock the Spectral Vision ability for the players, which they can then freely use in the world.

Feeding the dogs and being rewarded

Players must have access to Spectral Vision before they can feed the dogs (Image via Tango Gameworks)

When a player approaches a dog, they must use their Spectral Vision on them to be able to feed them. The dogs that players feed will often reward them by guiding them to the nearby secret areas or giving them some Meika.

This will allow players to learn many different secrets while contributing to the welfare of the animals in the area.

How can players gain access to dog food?

Players will be able to find dog food when out and about by exploring different game areas. Players can also find these in shops, and they can be purchased for Meika. Once the player has access to these, they should take them to any nearby dogs to find that location's secrets.

When does Ghostwire: Tokyo come out?

Players can access the game starting on Friday, March 25 (Image via Tango Gameworks)

Players will be able to get their hands on Ghostwire: Tokyo on Friday, March 25. The game is a Windows and Playstation 5 exclusive and thus will only be available for players on the PlayStation 5 and the PC.

Players will be able to download the game from the PlayStation Store and the Steam Store. The game can also be pre-ordered as well for special bonuses.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha