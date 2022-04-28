How to find aquatic treasure in No Man's Sky

Players aren't just relegated to space travel in No Man's Sky. Aquatic adventures also await them.

The game is vast and filled with all sorts of locations to discover. Not everything involves flying through the galaxy in search of new planets or ships to add to the collection.

Players can also search for aquatic treasures in the depths of the seas found on the multitude of planets found in the game.

How to locate and collect aquatic treasure in No Man's Sky

A Nautilon will let players explore the oceans of No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

Players will need to find a planet with deep waters that can be explored. If there's a massive ocean covering a planet, it will more than likely have aquatic treasures to find.

However, simply swimming to find a piece of loot isn't how it works in No Man's Sky. Players will need to get the right gear and equipment in order to find what's hiding under the surface.

Interact with this object to get the Trident Key (Image via Hello Games)

Here is how to get a hold of aquatic treasure in the game:

Deploy a Nautilon from the Nautilon Chamber and install a High-Power Sonar upgrade.

Use the High-Power Sonar upgrade and select the option to scan for submerged ruins.

Follow the icon to the next destination or change locations and scan again if no icon appears.

Arrive at the marked submerged ruin to find a blob-like glowing object.

Interact with the object to obtain the Trident Key.

Find a clam nearby and pick up a Living Pearl from it.

Have these two items on hand, open the scan, and scan underneath the ruins.

Using the scanner, find the Sealed Sea Chest underneath the submerged ruins.

Find the hole leading to the chest or make a hole with the Terrain Manipulator if one isn't already there.

Use the Trident Key and Living Pearl to unlock the chest.

Retrieve the aquatic treasure from inside the chest and return to the surface to continue exploring.

This may seem fairly simple, but each planet will be different. Players could have to scan for miles before finding a submerged ruin in a specific sea or travel quite the distance down to collect the aquatic treasure.

Scan for the Sealed Sea Chest (Image via Hello Games)

There will almost always be some sort of aquatic treasure in the deepest of oceans. Scanning will reveal them, but players will have to find a way to get to the chest on their own.

It won't always be as easy as swimming through a hole or creating one with the Terrain Manipulator. There will be times when No Man's Sky will require players to go through an almost maze-like area to claim their prize.

