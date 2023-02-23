How to find and beat The Grim in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world game that features challenging enemies and bosses, including The Grim. Defeating this boss can be challenging, and locating it can be even more challenging. In this article, we will provide a brief guide on how to locate and defeat The Grim in Hogwarts Legacy.

It should be noted that The Grim boss itself is not particularly challenging, but players will need spells that can deal area-of-effect damage in order to clear this stage in the most optimal manner.

Full details regarding The Grim boss fight in Hogwarts Legacy

The Grim in Hogwarts Legacy is categorized as an Infamous foe. The game will not direct players to these enemies. However, these are usually identified by a skull marker, and players need to use their brooms in order to reach these bosses.

In any case, here's how players can find The Grim in Hogwarts Legacy:

Go to Hogwarts Valley.

Travel to the Keenbridge Floo Flame.

From the Keenbridge Floo Flame take a broom and travel west towards the mountains.

The Grim is located in a den beneath the mountains.

It is important to mention that The Grim is accompanied by The White Wolf and a few other enemies called The Inferius. The fight will begin once you reach the area and locate The Grim. Here's how you can defeat the boss:

Upon entering the Den, use Revelio to pinpoint the boss.

Confront the enemy and use Incendio to deal Area of Effect (AoE) damage.

You can use Protego to block enemy attacks.

Focus on The White Wolf first and finish it off. Then target the Grim and eliminate it.

Lastly, use Incendio to finish off the rest of the mobs.

The fight is not that complicated, and as long as you are level 25 or above, you shouldn't have any issues defeating this boss in Hogwarts Legacy. Once the boss has been defeated, you can go to the back of the den to loot the chest.

There is not much more to this boss, but you can reach it by taking another route as well. Instead of using the Keenbridge Floo Flame, you can opt to use the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame.

The Grim can be found directly south of the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame. If you use the Keenbridge Floo Flame, you will enter the den through a big opening entrance. Alternatively, if you use the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame, you will enter through a small window-like opening.

If players want to take a stealthy approach, using the small window-like opening to enter the den might be more advantageous than using the larger entrance. However, since The Grim is relatively easy to defeat as long as players have a high enough level, both The Grim and The White Wolf will be defeated quickly regardless of which entrance is used in Hogwarts Legacy.

