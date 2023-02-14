Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Brother's Keeper side quest

In Hogwarts Legacy, players can unlock side quests early on, including Brother's Keeper, which takes place in Upper Hogsfield. Dorothy Sprottle needs the player's assistance in finding a missing person, and at the end of this quest, you make a decision.

It's advised that you get to at least level 20 before attempting this quest due to the challenging combat in the final objectives. Here's what you need to do in the Brother's Keeper quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

What to do in the Brother's Keeper side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you’ve completed Tomes and Tribulations (9th Main Quest), you have access to this, among other activities. If you’re in the Upper Hogsfield, you can take on this quest. Dorothy Sprottle is concerned about Bardolph Beaumont, who was suspected of having practiced Dark Magic.

According to her, he made a promise to the Ashwinders that he couldn’t keep, and he could be in danger as a result. Here’s what you need to know about the quest requirements and rewards.

Requirement: Level 20+ (Recommended), Complete Clear Main Quest: Tomes and Tribulations

Level 20+ (Recommended), Complete Clear Main Quest: Tomes and Tribulations Objectives: Discover what happened to Bardolph Beaumont

Discover what happened to Bardolph Beaumont Quest Description: Dorothy Sprottle is concerned about a missing person. Perhaps I can help track them down.

Dorothy Sprottle is concerned about a missing person. Perhaps I can help track them down. Rewards: 180 XP, Wand Handle (Arrow - Black)

While in the North Bog in Hogwarts Legacy, you will have a few Inferius to deal with (Image via ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

With this in mind, you need to head to the North Ford Bog Entrance for the Brother's Keeper side quest in Hogwarts Legacy. Whether you fly on your Broom or take the fast travel - North Ford Bog Entrance Floo Flame - make your way there and get ready for a fight. Make sure you’re wearing your best gear because these fights can be rough.

While exploring this area for Brother's Keeper, you’re going to find Poacher Trackers and dangerous Inferius enemies. Inferius need to be hit with fire spells first or you'll need to detonate convenient explosive barrels before you damage them. Hitting them with fire attacks will make them vulnerable.

Why does that Inferius have a jumper on? Must be our target in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

Defeat the Inferius enemies on the way to the marked location within the side quest zone for Brother's Keeper. Upon reaching this spot, you’ll find Bardolph Beaumont’s corpse, which will also need to be defeated. Ancient Magic - Throw is a pretty solid way to weaken Bardolph as you fight him. You will receive his Tattered Jumper upon defeating him.

If you inspect the area, you’ll also see his diary entries, which you should pick up. To round out the Brother's Keeper side quest, return to Dorothy. You’ll be given a choice here, but unfortunately, it doesn’t really matter what you choose. It will devastate her either way.

Honesty: “I’m afraid he’s dead.”

“I’m afraid he’s dead.” Lie: “He’s decided to pursue a new life.”

Dorothy is horribly upset, no matter what answer you give her, so the choice is ultimately yours. It will not affect your rewards or gameplay going forward. You will then get your rewards, and this Hogwarts Legacy will end.

