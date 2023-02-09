The latest magical adventure from Avalanche and Portkey Games, Hogwarts Legacy, takes players on a spectacular journey as they “live the unwritten” and forge their own destiny in the Wizarding World based on Harry Potter.

A staple of the franchise is the use of wands to cast spells, which quite naturally makes an appearance in the game as well. Players start with a second-hand wand but soon obtain a brand-new from Ollivander’s in Hogsmeade, which can be further customized to their liking.

This article will focus on one such aspect of wand customization - the wand handles.

Note: Minor spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy will follow. Discretion is advised.

There are a total of 42 wand handles to pick from in Hogwarts Legacy

Players can unlock a total of 42 wand handles in Hogwarts Legacy, found hidden throughout the world. They are usually found within chests, and remain described as “Unknown” within the game’s Collection tab until they are unlocked progressively.

Of the 42 wand handles, five major ones have been discovered so far and are detailed in the list below.

Keep in mind that Hogwarts Legacy is a rather large game and further additions to this list will be made in the future when these items are slowly discovered.

Basketweave (Blue): Found in Professor Fig’s classroom.

Found in Professor Fig’s classroom. Orbicular (Violet): Obtained during the “Gobs of Gobstones” side quest.

Obtained during the “Gobs of Gobstones” side quest. Checkerboard (Blue): Found at the Faculty Tower, via the south east stairway.

Found at the Faculty Tower, via the south east stairway. Regal (Black): Found at the basement of the Restricted Section of the Library.

Found at the basement of the Restricted Section of the Library. Avian (Grey): Obtained during the “Flying Off The Shelves” side quest.

Can players change their base wand later on in the game?

Unfortunately, once players choose their wand of choice from Ollivander’s, they cannot change it later. They should make sure to pick a wand that suits their gameplay the best.

Players will have to choose from the following parameters during the wand selection process:

Wood type for the wand (38 total unique variations)

Length of the wand (ranges from 9.5 inches to 14.5 inches)

Flexibility of the wand (19 various flexibility options)

Wand style (eight total variations)

Core of the wand (three cores to pick from - one time only)

Wand Handles (42 options to pick from)

Additionally, it should also please gamers to know that wand customization options do not have any restrictions - players can freely change the handles at any point of the game by simply changing it from the Gear menu.

What are wands used for in Hogwarts Legacy?

Wands are your tool of choice in the world of Hogwarts Legacy, allowing you to channel and focus your magical energy through it to cast awesome spells.

This naturally involves a multitude of combat and exploration spells such as Stupefy, Protego, and Revelio.

Hogwarts Legacy is to be officially released on February 10, 2023, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Deluxe Edition owners can begin playing the title in its early access stage, at the time of writing this article.

