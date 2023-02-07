Fact Check: Can you change your wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy provides the perfect experience for players to fulfill their dreams of becoming a witch/wizard on the virtual platform, and of course, they get a wand.

Wands in the game are perhaps the most important item since they play a vital role in almost everything. From completing your exams to finishing a critical enemy, this item will be your trusted companion throughout the journey.

One key area of focus has been the choices. No two players will have to play in the same way, and there’s plenty of scope for customization of their in-game looks and items. That being said, you will be able to choose your wand.

However, Hogwarts Legacy has some checks regarding wand selection. While you do get to make your choice in the game, there’s no changing it on your journey. Let’s look at how the wand system works and where your hands will be tied.

Note: Few parts of this article might contain spoilers about the game. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Having the ability to change wands in Hogwarts Legacy will have broken the lore

If someone remembers the original Harry Potter books, the protagonist had to get his wand from Ollivanders. It’s the same in Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll have to travel to the shop where Mr. Ollivander will choose a wand for your in-game journey.

A series of wands will be presented to you, but all of them will be incompatible. Finally, Mr. Ollivander will get one for you in a scene out of the main stories. After all, the wand chooses its yielder, and Avalanche Software has kept the original lore intact.

You can then tweak the characteristics of your wand before finalizing your choice. If you have a Harry Potter fan account, your selections from over there will be migrated. If not, the attributes will be chosen randomly. You will get the option to change them, and you must be careful in your selection.

Wands can’t be changed post their selection in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you have selected your wand at Ollivanders, it will be yours to keep throughout the save. There’s no possible way to change your selection later, so be sure to have no pent-up complaints about your choices. It can only be changed in Hogwarts Legacy if you start a new save.

There’s room for some customization, though, in the form of wand handles.

Unlike wands, the handles can be switched, and that’s a possible way to change the appearance; however, the customizable parts can’t be changed once you make the final selection at Ollivanders.

It’s best not to stress too much about it since the design elements are largely cosmetic. There will not be a difference between your success and failure at Hogwarts. If you’re happy with its appearance, that should be it. Your chances of success in your journey will ultimately depend on how well you master the spells, learn the skills, and more.

The wands have different styles (Image via Avalanche Software)

As for customization, there are five changeable attributes:

Style

Wood type

Length

Flexibility

Core

Each type has multiple variants, offering maximum choice to the players. More styles could be added in future updates, but Avalanche Software hasn’t informed the fans of anything.

Poll : 0 votes