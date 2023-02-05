How will wand customization work in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy's release is closing in, and fans are getting antsy to learn all they can about this RPG adaptation of the beloved franchise. The title is shaping up to be a faithful recreation in terms of its thematic locations, spells, and other gameplay mechanics.

Fans are inquisitive about how the wands will look and wondering if a personal touch can be added. Over several official gameplay reveals, players with keen eyes spotted fleeting glimpses of the Ollivander's shop. So, there's a wave of anticipation among Potterheads to learn more about customizing this item.

A glimpse at wand customization in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy aims to stick with the source material, so one can expect to acquire their wands from Ollivander's store. Based on multiple trailers and gameplay showcases, it is safe to say that there will be customization to a certain extent. The many occurrences of clips focused on these items allude to the presence of several types.

A way eager fans can obtain a wand is by participating in a quiz on the website Wizarding World, where players can create an account and pass the quiz. Based on the answers, one can avail themselves of one based on many types of willow. Every wand comes bundled with a core—Phoenix feather, Dragon heartstring, and Unicorn hair.

WB Games Support @WBGamesSupport Link your Harry Potter Fan Club & WBGames accounts to customize your game and unlock exclusive rewards in @HogwartsLegacy . In addition to your Hogwarts House and Custom Wand, you'll obtain a Beaked Skull Mask and House Fan-atic School Robe. go.wbgames.com/LegacyConnectF… Link your Harry Potter Fan Club & WBGames accounts to customize your game and unlock exclusive rewards in @HogwartsLegacy. In addition to your Hogwarts House and Custom Wand, you'll obtain a Beaked Skull Mask and House Fan-atic School Robe. go.wbgames.com/LegacyConnectF… https://t.co/xxPHjGji47

Fans can then retrieve this wand in Hogwarts Legacy. However, those discontented with it won't be stuck to this one forever. They can select a new one during the selection ceremony in Hogwarts Legacy. This news is great for gamers who have already acquired theirs from the website and wish to choose the one that fancies them in the game.

Whether players can modify their wands after picking them in the ceremony remains to be seen. Fans must wait until the game's release to see the options and peruse the different types.

Wands are an inseparable component in the wizarding world, so it's natural to expect a wide variety of choices while selecting. Hogwarts Legacy features many enemies, from dark wizards to goblins. Players can encounter them in the vast open world and use their arsenal of spells to combat the threats.

The title is rich in detail as it recreates all the common rooms belonging to each major house. The Hogwarts castle itself is majestic and hides many secrets. Potterheads will have a ball finding prominent areas like the grand staircase.

The world of Hogwarts Legacy is packed to the brim with magical beasts fans know and love from the Harry Potter lore. One can even tame them and tend to them from time to time, which yields unique rewards. Some can even be mounted, and players can traverse the vast open world faster.

Hogwarts Legacy offers a lot of flexibility in terms of spell combinations. These can be used in combat and exploration. The game comprises many lore-faithful collectibles that require players to use spells effectively. Newcomers expecting to experience the narrative at their own pace can choose from the four difficulty options.

Difficulty settings and other options (Image via Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)

Players will be greeted by the character creator with substantial facial preset options. One can change hairstyles, add scars and create their own Harry Potter look alike. After finalizing the character, fans can choose a desired difficulty level and even name their in-game avatar.

Hogwarts Legacy is closer to release and can be preloaded now. Buyers of the deluxe edition can even play the game early on February 7. For standard edition owners, the title can be played from February 10. Hogwarts Legacy is an ambitious undertaking by Avalanche Software, and Potetrheads will scrutinize it with razor-sharp precision.

It has also been a while since gamers last played a robust video game adaptation of this beloved magical franchise. PS4 and Xbox One players can get the game on April 4. However, Nintendo Switch users have an excruciating wait till the game arrives on July 25.

