How to report in-game bugs in Hogwarts Legacy

Early access to Hogwarts Legacy, WB Games, and Avalanche Games' latest fantasy role-playing game is live for current-generation consoles and PCs. Developed by Avalanche Games, Hogwarts Legacy is easily one of, if not the, most anticipated games of 2023. The hype and anticipation surrounding Hogwats Legacy is perfectly justified since it is the classic Potterverse role-playing game that fans have been asking for, for over a decade.

While players who bought the standard edition will have to wait a couple of days until the game's scheduled release to get immersed in the fantastical world of Hogwarts, those who pre-purchased the Deluxe Edition can already start playing Hogwarts Legacy, thanks to the 72 hours early access.

Given that the game is still missing a proper "day-one" patch, which is very common in the modern AAA gaming landscape, there are bound to be some bugs and technical issues, especially with its early access version. Fortunately, players can report bugs and other technical hurdles that they might face with the game using WB Games' bug reporting tool.

Here's a comprehensive guide on reporting bugs and performance issues in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to report bugs and other in-game performance issues in Hogwarts Legacy

Although the developers do their best to optimize and deliver a relatively bug-free experience to end-users (players), due to the massive scope and ambitious nature of the game, there are bound to be a few technical shortcomings in Hogwarts Legacy. Issues like clipping, texture pop-ins, and even asset streaming issues are common in most open-world games.

While most of these issues eventually get addressed with a day-one patch, there is a chance that some significant bugs that players face with the vanilla release of a game might not get detected by the developers. This is where the official bug reporting tool comes in handy, allowing players to report any issues they face with the game, from performance-related hurdles to major and minor glitches.

Fortunately, fans can help the developers at Avalanche Games by reporting any bugs they may encounter in their playthrough. Here's how to report in-game bugs and other performance-related issues in Hogwarts Legacy:

To report an in-game bug, you must head to WB Games' official website and create a free WB Games account or log in with an existing one.

Once logged in, you need to click on the "Report a Bug" button at the top of the webpage.

There's a lot of information you will need to fill out detailing the issue you are facing with the game. This is so that the developers can adequately understand the issue and try to replicate it on their end before coming up with a possible fix.

If you are playing the game on PC, keeping the "Dxdiag" handy is also a good idea, as it will allow developers to check for any system-related bottlenecks.

You can also provide links to the screenshots of videos showcasing bugs and visual glitches that you come across in the game.

The bug reporting hub also works as a great way to check if other players face the issue you are facing.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, with early access for Deluxe Edition owners already live on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy are due for release on April 4, 2023.

