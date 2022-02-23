How to find Bellowback Sac Webbing in Horizon Forbidden West

Players of the newly released Horizon Forbidden West have faced many different foes during their playthrough of the campaign. One of these enemies is the Bellowback, which contains a valuable resource in the Bellowback Sac Webbing that players will be able to use when crafting certain components of items on a crafting bench. But gathering these resources can be a challenge at times.

What exactly is a Bellowback in Horizon Forbidden West

In Horizon Forbidden West, a Bellowback is a monster (robot) that transports a very large capacity of flammable and volatile liquids located inside of a canister on its back.

These modes of transport are capable of inflicting fire damage and are prone to explosions if they are struck in the tank part of their body. To harvest the Bellowback Sac Webbing, players will want to avoid exploding the tank.

Where can players locate a Bellowback

Players will have to have their wits about them as they go to look for a Bellowback. (Image via Guerilla Games).

Bellowbacks are not exactly the most common enemy that players will face during their playthrough of Horizon Forbidden West, but there are a few scattered locations where they can be found in the game.

One of the Bellowbacks can be located south of Camp Nowhere and can be attacked to have the Bellowback Sac Webbing harvested.

When fighting these foes, do not shoot the tank

It is very important for players to be careful with their shots when attacking a Bellowback. As mentioned before, they can explode if their tanks are shot, which will limit the players' ability to successfully locate any of the Bellowback Sac Webbing.

In order to down these without damaging the resources, players should attempt to shoot the Bellowback in other, less volatile places.

Aim for the other exposed areas

Instead of hitting it in the back, players should try to shoot it in the head, or carefully shoot the legs, to avoid shooting the tank. If a player can down this beast without damaging the tank on its back, they will have a guaranteed chance of getting the Bellowback Sac Webbing.

However, if players do accidentially damage the tank, there is still a chance to gather some materials from defeating it.

There are many enemies out there and each one is different

There are a lot of different creatures to discover and secrets to uncover. (Image via Guerilla Games).

With so many strange and interesting creatures to discover in Horizon Forbidden West, players will always need to be on the lookout for easier ways to defeat their foes.

Every enemy has a specific tactic that works best. Players should try switching up their attacks or thinking outside the box to discover what works best.

