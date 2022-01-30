Horizon Forbidden West features over 40 machines

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most anticipated games of 2022. With its release date set for February 18, 2022, the action role-playing title will be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Machines in the game are technologically advanced robots that players have to destroy. From dinosaurs to avians, some of these robotic creatures are immensely powerful and difficult to defeat.

Over 40 machines in Horizon Forbidden West as per Official Strategy Guide

The Official Strategy Guide can be pre-ordered now (Image via Amazon)

Future Press is all set to develop the official Strategy Guide for Horizon Forbidden West. The book will be released on March 31, 2022, almost a month and a half since the game’s arrival.

The hardbound book is expected to be over 600 pages long, detailing instances that a player can encounter while playing Guerrilla’s anticipated title. The guide will also have over 200 pages dedicated to the various types of machines that gamers will have to defeat.

From strategic takes to defense mechanisms, the pages will dissect the machine’s nature and advise players about the best way to defeat them. Over 40 machines are expected to be featured in the upcoming PS Exclusive.

Machines in Horizon Forbidden West

Slitherfang, one of the new machines (Image via PlayStation.Blog)

The machines are distributed into various classes. Some of the expected classes to be featured in the new game are as follows:

Acquisition Class

Combat Class

Communication Class

Transport Class

Recon Class

The new Guerrilla title is set to feature machines featured in its predecessor, Horizon Zero Dawn and will also have brand new machines with their unique nature. So far, only 25 machines have been revealed to the audience, out of which ten are new.

Returning Machines

Here is a list of returning machines known so far:

Bellowback

Charger

Glinthawk

Grazer

Ravager

Rockbreaker

Sawtooth

Scrapper

Snapmaw

Stalker

Strider

Stormbird

Tallneck

Thunderjaw

Watcher

New Machines

Here are the confirmed machines that players can expect:

Burrower

Bristleback

Clamberjaw

Clawstrider

Rollerback

Shellsnapper

Slitherfang

Sunwing

Tideripper

Tremortusk

Edited by Yasho Amonkar