How to find Biyomon in Digimon Survive

Digimon Survive was released worldwide on July 29, 2022, and aspiring Digimon tamers are already diving in to create their teams of digital monsters.

One of the more recognizable Digimon from the original series is Biyomon, a bird-like Digimon that Digivolves into the likes of Phoenixmon, Birdramon, Garudamon and Ornismon.

In Digimon Survive specifically, Biyomon's Digivolution tree includes Meramon, BlueMeramon, Phoenixmon, Birdramon, Garudamon, Varodurumon, Diatrymon and Crowmon.

Biyomon is certainly worth looking into due to its extensive evolution tree. To bring this Digimon into the fold, tamers will need to strike up a conversation with it.

Players must give correct responses to Biyomon's statements and questions to get it to join their Digimon Survive team

Digimon in Digimon Survive have their own distinct personalities and personal tastes. This means tamers will have to appeal to these specific sensibilities in order to bring Digimon, like Biyomon, over to their side.

Specifically, tamers will need to answer three correct questions for Biyomon to join them in their future endeavors. Before doing so, however, they will need to encounter Biyomon.

Below, players can find a quick guide on how to find and befriend this bird-like Digimon.

Tamers can encounter Biyomon at the start of Part 2. The Digimon should appear shortly after players unlock the second "Free Bat." area. The creature has a distinct appearance, with a pink-colored body and blue frills on its head.

Once tamers find Biyomon, they will need to speak with it. Players will be faced with a litany of different statements and questions from the Digimon, which are all randomized. Each statement/question comes with four responses the tamer can answer with.

When tamers give a correct response, they'll receive two points towards Biyomon's favor. This means players can recruit Biyomon with as few as two correct answers.

Biyomon questions/statements and correct responses

"Someday I'm gonna run this joint!" - Not a chance!

- Not a chance! "What's the most important thing to you?" - Food!

- Food! "What do you do for fun?" - Tag!

- Tag! "Why are leaves green?" - It's the chlorophyll.

- It's the chlorophyll. "Have you ever told a lie?" - Never ever.

- Never ever. "I don't care how tough you are, I'm not gonna lose!" - Nice, so energetic!

- Nice, so energetic! "Whenever I meet a scary monster, I just start apologizing. Weird right?" - You're a scaredy-cat.

These honest answers should allow tamers in the game to rack up all the points they need to bring Biyomon to their side. With the bird Digimon on their team, players will be more well-adapted to survive the strange digital world that they find themselves in.

Overall, players only require three points from the correct answers to make Biyomon join their team, so it is one of the easier Digimon to recruit in the long run. Recruiting this digital monster will prepare players for future encounters with more difficult Digimon.

