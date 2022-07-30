Digimon Survive guide: How to befriend Birdramon

The recently released Digimon Survive has an abundance of unique and interesting monsters for players to battle and befriend. The game offers a huge catalogue of monsters, each with their own personalities and character traits.

The game is a tactical role-playing game where players use their monsters to wreak havoc on the battlefield. Players can collect these monsters via a fun and intriguing "befriending" mechanic, which allows them to recruit any monster out in the wild to their team. Players can even befriend boss monsters after defeating them.

This article will take a look at one of the best starting monsters, called the Birdramon. Though it is fairly rare, it makes for an incredible monster to use in battles, especially during the early stages of the game.

Birdramon is one of the best early game choices for players in Digimon Survive

Birdramon, as its name suggests, is a bird-like digital monster. The monster is rare compared to other befriendable monsters, and is someone players should not miss out on even if they do not plan on using it.

Befriending Birdramon in Digimon Survive isn't as complicated as Dokugomon, for example. Despite that, players still have to know the best possible response to the monster's questions.

Much like any other monster, befriending Birdramon requires that the players answer three questions. Responding with the most appropriate option allows players to successfully recruit the monster to their team.

Birdramon shares the same set of questions as Betamon. However, the responses are very different for the two monsters.

Birdramon respects loyalty and honesty, which players should keep in mind while responding to the monster's questions. It, however, lacks self-confidence, which is something that players can use to their advantage.

Here is a handy guide for all the conversation points and appropriate responses that players can use to successfully befriend Birdramon and add the majestic monster to their team:

What would you do if someone told you an idea you believed in was incorrect?: I'd be embarrassed.

I'd like to avoid a pointless battle, if possible...: There's no such thing.

Looking at innocent monsters really puts your heart at ease, doesn't it?: What a gentle soul!

Is wanting quiet time for yourself such a crime?: You should go for it!

if your friend was off causing trouble, how would you deal with it?: I'd protect my friend.

How do clouds in the sky look to you?: Always transforming.

Sometimes you should act on emotion instead of logic, don't you think?: Be true to yourself.

Where to find Birdramon in Digimon Survive

Birdramon is a rare monster who occasionally appears in the early stages of the game. Players should therefore be alert and on the lookout. They can also wait until the third chapter of Digimon Survive to regularly encounter the monster.

When in the wild, players can use their camera to find Birdramon in hostile areas at the start of the game. Birdramon eventually becomes available in the "Free Battle" areas of the game from the start of Chapter 3.

Players can also get Birdramon by digivolving Biyomon. However, it is highly recommended to get the monster via either wild encounter of Free Battle, as evolving monsters require resources that are fairly limited in the early parts of the game.

Digimon Survive is out right now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

