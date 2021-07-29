How to find Boatswain Ambrose in New World

Quests in New World have all kinds of objectives, such as locating NPCs, and in this case, Boatswain Ambrose himself. While some NPCs in New World quests will be as clear as day to find, some like Boatswain Ambrose can make the process a bit more difficult.

Before looking for Boatswain Ambrose, players will head to First Light, which is a settlement and a general area in New World. Going to First Light will provide the opportunity to pick up the quest for the search. The quest is called "One Threat at a Time," and as the name of the quest suggests, players will need to search for each threat and take them out.

Of course, that includes Boatswain Ambrose, but players will need to think about taking down Zebulon as well. The two of them together are the leaders of their area and will be hostile as players enter their vicinity. They are better described as enemies in the quest rather than NPCs for players to talk to.

Where to find Boatswain Ambrose in the New World One Threat at a Time quest

With the First Light quest given out to the New World players, it's time to go out and do the true search. Players will need to make their way to an area called Nyhart's Anchorage. It's a location that consists of a main beached ship once used by pirates, and it serves as a small town or village for the surrounding enemies.

As the area or the theme suggests, it's inhabited by seafaring NPCs, but they are mainly undead pirates that once roamed the sea themselves. They will certainly not be friendly as players pass them in search of Zebulon and Boatswain Ambrose. Zebulon himself is the easiest of the two to find, and he is located in the captain's quarters section of the beached ship within the area.

Boatswain Ambrose is the more difficult one to find, but it won't take long for players that know where to look. There will be a marker in Nyhart's Anchorage for Ambrose, but it isn't clear. He is located within a cave, but it's not directly in view. Players should head to the village entrance and move along the beach.

Along the beach, there will be a cave entrance that is located under the village. New World players can head inside where they will find more enemies, and eventually, Boatswain Ambrose.

