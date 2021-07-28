Is New World down? How to check the server status

New World is an MMO, and just like most other MMO games that have been released in the past, players need to be aware of the server status. Whether it's because of a server issue or maintenance that needs to be performed, checking the server status can help any New World players troubleshoot when they are having difficulty connecting to the game.

Considering the online nature of New World, there needs to be systems in place that inform players about the server status. Fortunately, Amazon Game Studios and Double Helix Games have taken the initiative to keep players in the loop when they can.

Since the New World beta has come out, there have already been a few different scheduled maintenance updates to the servers. Of course, when that happens, players are unable to join a server and must wait for the game to go back online. But consistent server updates or fixes in general are expected as the New World beta continues into very early August. However, there are ways to stay informed on server status and updates.

Where to find the server status and maintenance updates for New World

Any player that has run into an issue with their game, or with the servers in general, is not alone. There could be a few different reasons why there are issues, but the best place to check first is Twitter.

New World players should head to the official New World Twitter page, which will provide updates periodically for any upcoming maintenance hours. When these are posted, players are given time in advance to prepare, as the downtime can last for up to four hours or more as the developer works on improving the game.

These instances are much longer but they are planned and announced beforehand, so players have time to prepare before they are disconnected from the game. But not every server issue is due to scheduled maintenance. Since the game is still in beta, bugs and server crashes can be expected to occur from time to time.

In those cases, players will want to check the server status for New World through the official game website. There, players will find an entire list of servers that have green check marks next to them. Any servers experiencing problems will be marked accordingly. If a player continues to face problems despite a server's status indicating that it's online, they will need to move on to troubleshooting with their internet provider or tweaking their PC settings.

Edited by Siddharth Satish