How to find and catch a shiny Slugma in Pokemon GO

Slugma is one of the Pokemon involved in the Pokemon GO Johto Celebration event, and that means plenty of players will be encountering the magma slug. Luckily, it also has a shiny version to pursue.

Like any other shiny in the game, there is no guaranteed way to get the shiny version of Slugma. Some Pokemon will have events linked to them that guarantee a shiny version, but they are few and far between. Slugma is part of the typical shiny endeavor.

There is no guarantee on a shiny, but the chances can be maximized. The most immediate method is to use as many incense items as possible so that Pokemon are always spawning around the player. Because the Pokemon GO Johto Celebration event is currently happening, Slugma will appear at a fairly consistent rate.

Of course, if players want to find even more, they'll need to walk around. Slugma will appear all over the wild; it has a chance to hatch and may pop up in field research encounters. Interacting with the world and using incense are the only real ways to maximize the chances of catching a shiny Slugma.

Slugma and the other events in the Pokemon GO Johto Celebration event

There are many different Pokemon that players may want to pursue in Pokemon GO during the Johto event. Slugma is just the start, as the fourth collection challenge has started, meaning another nine Pokemon need to be collected.

The Johto Collection Challenge seems far more straightforward than the previous challenges that have been in the recent regional events. Before, there have been evolutions that need to be caught, which involves more chance. A second challenge required players to catch two particular shadow Pokemon, which is another challenge with plenty of possibility.

This week, all nine Pokemon have plenty of chances to appear, and almost all of them will naturally appear in the wild without having to do too much work to get a hold of them.

Raids are also a part of the Pokemon GO Johto Celebration, which will involve the three Legendary Beasts. The first week is all about Entei, the Fire-type Pokemon. Afterward, Raikou and Suicune will follow in their own raid weeks for players to attempt.

Pokemon GO players will also have about two weeks to complete a Johto research challenge where players face off against Team Rocket. If that's finished, an encounter with Ho-Oh will pop up.