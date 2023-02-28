How to find coins and use them to create Time Bombs in Sons of the Forest

There are many valuable resources you can get your hands on as you make your way through the island in Sons of the Forest.

One such resource that you should like to stock up on as your progress further in the narrative is coins. While the coins will not play the role of currency in the game, you can use them to create a few things in the game, the most important being the Time Bomb.

Endnight Games @EndNightGame



Check out our latest trailer focused on multiplayer and building!



youtube.com/watch?v=LpNDrr… Hey everyone,Check out our latest trailer focused on multiplayer and building! Hey everyone, Check out our latest trailer focused on multiplayer and building!youtube.com/watch?v=LpNDrr…

Hence, coins are considered by many to be one of the most valuable resources that you will be able to get your hands on in survival horror. But they are quite scarce, and many in the community are having trouble obtaining them.

Hence, the following guide will go over some of the ways you can employ to get your hands on a fair bit of coins in Sons of the Forest and how you can create Time Bombs out of it.

Obtaining coins in Sons of the Forest

To be able to obtain coins in Sons of the Forest, you will need to explore the island and come across Wood Crates. These are usually located near cannibal camps as well as camps that have been abandoned.

Hence, to be able to collect them, you will need to fight your way in, as these locations are usually filled with some of the most challenging encounters. The location of these crates will also be marked on the map above. Hence, the more you make your way through these areas on the map, the more quantities of coins you will be able to get your hands on.

Using Coins to craft Time Bombs in Sons of the Forest

Once you have the coins in Sons of the Forest, you can use them to craft Time Bombs in the game. Since the resource is not something you will be able to use for trading, the only other option for you to use them is to make explosives.

To be able to craft one Time Bomb, you will need to have at least five coins in your inventory along with other ingredients to make it. Here is a list of everything that you need to make Time Bombs in Sons of the Forest:

x1 C4 Brick

x1 Circuit Board

x1 Wire

x1 Duct Tape

Once you can get your hands on all the materials, you will be required to craft the bomb, which is not entirely complicated. All you have to do is Press "I" to open up the inventory, select all the materials, and then click the cogwheel icon.

This will allow you to craft the bomb and use the resources in return automatically. You can then click on it again to equip the Time Biomb you have crafted.

While an incredibly effective tool, the Time Bomb is difficult to use in Sons of the Forest. This is because the bomb takes around five seconds to explode. Hence timing it right will be one of the biggest things that you will be required to master.

Poll : 0 votes