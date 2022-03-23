How to find the Erdtree Seal Sacred Seal in Elden Ring

Elden Ring provides players with so much potential for interesting and unique builds, especially when it comes to magic. There are various glintstone spells, blood magic, and holy incantations in the game.

However, incantations in Elden Ring require Faith rather than Intelligence. An incantation in the game is not cast with a staff, but rather with a Sacred Seal.

Players who want a strong Sacred Seal in Elden Ring should look no further than the Erdtree Seal. It has great Faith-scaling after it’s been upgraded a few times.

Players can find the Erdtree Seal Sacred Seal in Elden Ring's Volcano Manor

To reach the Erdtree Seal, you’ll need to head to Volcano Manor. This also means gaining access to Altus Plateau.

There are two ways of doing so: conquer the path in the Ruin-Stewn Precipice (and defeat Magma Wyrm Makar) or activate the Lift of Dectus. Choosing the latter means collecting the left and right halves of the Dectus Medallion.

After reaching Altus Plateau in Elden Ring, there’s nothing stopping you from climbing Mt. Gilmir and entering Volcano Manor. When you step inside and use the exit at the back of the manor, you will find a Site of Grace called Prison Town Church. This is where you’ll start.

From the Prison Town Church Site of Grace, walk outside the church and make a sharp right. Follow the path until you come to the cliff that connects to houses. There’s a snake enemy nearby. You may want to defeat the snake to prevent it from following you.

Jump onto the first house below and walk across the roof to the right. Keep going until you reach the edge of the roof. Look below and you’ll see a pile of corpses, an omenkiller, and a set of stairs. The flight of stairs leads straight to the room where the Erdtree Seal sacred seal is located.

The view of the cell from a roof (Image via FromSoftware)

Jump down from the roof and run up the stairs. Run straight into the nearby open jail cell. You can loot the Erdtree Seal Sacred Seal from a corpse at the back wall.

The Erdtree Seal has average Faith scaling at first. However, upon upgrading, it jumps straight to a B grading. At +5, the Faith-scaling increases to an S grading.

In order to upgrade the Erdtree Seal, you’ll need Somber Smithing Stones.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh