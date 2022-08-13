How to find Firecore in Tower of Fantasy

The long-anticipated open world MMO from the east, Tower of Fantasy, has finally made its way to western servers. Now that it has finally arrived, many players are finding the experience worth the wait.

Similar to a lot of other MMOs and RPGs, this title revolves around the gameplay loop of finding resources and crafting items to improve one's character. Of course, with the game having the vast open world that it does, players will need to collect these resources directly from nature, making things difficult to find.

Firecore is one of the items that players may have difficulty finding. Firecore is a crystal players may find themselves needing at some point in their playthrough as it is one of many crystals used in the process of upgrading one's equipment. So how can players easily find this item in Tower of Fantasy?

Firecore in Tower of Fantasy: Everything players need to know

A player by a vein of Firecore in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Of course, the first thing players should know about Firecore is that it is used exclusively to upgrade weapons that deal fire damage. These types of weapons work great against enemies that can heal themselves since this type of damage greatly reduces the effects of any form of healing for a certain time.

As an added bonus, fire weapons can also be used to ignite various vines around the environment. In most cases, doing so will net the player some secret loot. To make things even better, the player can use any weapon to accomplish this task. This makes owning at least one fire weapon a valuable tool for exploration.

Having a fire weapon also ties into how players can obtain Firecore. This is because the vein that players can find them in can only be harvested using these types of elemental weapons. During a player's journey, they may come across various large, glowing, red crystal mounds that are filled with the sought-after resource.

For players who lack access to fire weapons in Tower of Fantasy, an alternative option exists, allowing them to harvest this resource from crystal veins. Typically, these stones attract the attention of the Flame Core variety of enemies. These hostile creatures are flaming slimes that explode upon contact and can be picked up.

Given how interactive the world of Tower of Fantasy is, players are able to pick up these Flame Cores and throw them at these fire crystals to harvest them for Firecores. To add to the appeal of utilizing this method for mining Firecores, throwing a Flame Core at the crystal will instantly destroy it.

To summarize, players can find Firecore gemstones at a variety of points in the world marked by large spires of red, glowing crystals. These can be harvested by striking them with fire weapons or by throwing one of the Flame Core enemies that spawn near the landmark.

