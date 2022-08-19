How to find Flame Gold in Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy takes the gacha game structure of Genshin Impact and brings it to the world of sci-fi MMORPG. This mix of familiar elements comes together to create something arguably new, gathering a mix of hardcore fans of the genre and total newcomers.

One of the most troubling aspects of a free-to-play game like this one are the multiple currencies. It can be an absolute chore to understand what each resource actually does. Players need to know what every individual item is worth before knowing how to spend it in a game.

What is Flame Gold in Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy @ToF_EN_Official

There will be an optional update for



Scheduled Time: 06:00 (UTC+0), Aug. 18, 2022 (Time varies according to the store)



▷ We are sorry for any inconvenience.

▽ Certain bug fixes and improvements included. More details by clicking below: Dear Wanderers,There will be an optional update for #ToF soon.Scheduled Time: 06:00 (UTC+0), Aug. 18, 2022 (Time varies according to the store)▷ We are sorry for any inconvenience.▽ Certain bug fixes and improvements included. More details by clicking below: Dear Wanderers,There will be an optional update for #ToF soon. ▶ Scheduled Time: 06:00 (UTC+0), Aug. 18, 2022 (Time varies according to the store)▷ We are sorry for any inconvenience. ▽ Certain bug fixes and improvements included. More details by clicking below:

Tower of Fantasy features gacha mechanics similar to Genshin Impact and a similarly messy monetization system. Systems like Flame Gold seem deliberately designed to create a difficult relationship with the game's economy.

Like Genshin Impact, the game has a constantly updating rotation of limited-time pulls that players can attempt to win. Pulling for these Banner characters or items requires a hefty sum of Red Nucleus.

Red Nucleus can only be earned from a handful of special in-game events, which are few and far between. They can also be purchased with real money, incentivizing real spending to earn items that might otherwise be lost.

When spending Red Nucleus, whether players earn the Banner item or not, they generate a sort-of pity currency called Flame Gold. This Flame Gold is earned only by spending Red Nucleus on limited-time events.

Spending Flame Gold in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy @ToF_EN_Official Official Launch of



Search for Tower of Fantasy in your App Store, Google Play Store or visit our official website to download the PC version!

toweroffantasy-global.com



Bring your friends and let's



#ToF Official Launch of #TowerofFantasy , a shared open-world MMORPG. Download now!!Search for Tower of Fantasy in your App Store, Google Play Store or visit our official website to download the PC version!Bring your friends and let's #ToF gether!! 🎉Official Launch of #TowerofFantasy, a shared open-world MMORPG. Download now!!Search for Tower of Fantasy in your App Store, Google Play Store or visit our official website to download the PC version!🔻toweroffantasy-global.comBring your friends and let's #ToFgether!!#ToF https://t.co/5s1xQRJ5Hy

Tower of Fantasy players will be keeping track of a lot if they want to use their resources wisely. Since they only gather Flame Gold from spending another form of currency, it'll be difficult to use it well.

Flame Gold can be spent on SSR Weapons, which are unique weapons that best fit specific characters. After gathering 120 Flame Gold, players will be able to pick their favorite SSR from a list. This eliminates luck from the discussion, but it may not allow one to buy whatever they were pulling for.

Flame Gold ensures that the massive expenditure of Red Nucleus that may have been purchased with real cash wasn't necessarily for nothing. It offers a chance to get something for the money, even if it isn't what players wanted.

Unfortunately, just because players have plenty of Flame Gold doesn't mean they'll get to use it. They can only use Flame Gold during the brief period that the Banner is active.

Players have to spend the Flame Gold they accrue over a Banner as quickly as possible, or else it will turn into Black Gold. This resource is much less valuable and can only be spent on normal weapons in the shop.

In summation, Flame Gold allows players to get something out of Tower of Fantasy requiring huge expenditures of fake or real money. Just make sure to spend it all before it becomes worthless, rendering all that gambling a waste of time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul