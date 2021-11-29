How to find Genshin Impact banner history to count Pity and Soft Pity for characters and weapons

Genshin Impact, being a gacha game, isn't too generous while handing out five-star characters and weapons. Players can either grind hard or buy Primogems to wish on weapon and character banners.

However, miHoYo has added a Pity system in Genshin Impact that gives guaranteed five-star units to players. Here's how they can calculate the banner history to count Pity and Soft Pity.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Eh? I—It's you! These materials, they're for me? Thank you so much!



Here, have this. This potion is the result of my latest research and will prove useful in your adventures. Please take it!

#GenshinImpact #Sucrose Hmm... we are running out of experiment materials.Eh? I—It's you! These materials, they're for me? Thank you so much!Here, have this. This potion is the result of my latest research and will prove useful in your adventures. Please take it! Hmm... we are running out of experiment materials. Eh? I—It's you! These materials, they're for me? Thank you so much!Here, have this. This potion is the result of my latest research and will prove useful in your adventures. Please take it!#GenshinImpact #Sucrose https://t.co/JC3KjaiASE

How to find banner history in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact currently offers three types of banners:

Character event wish banner

banner Epitome Invocation (weapon) banner

(weapon) banner Standard banner

Character event wish, Epitome Invocation, and Standard banner in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

Each banner type has its own history, and players can check it from the history tab at the bottom left corner of their screen.

The history section showcases all the items that have been received from a certain banner over the past few months. The four-star and five-star drops are highlighted differently so players can count Pity and Soft Pity more efficiently.

To count Pity, players can start from first wish following their guaranteed five-star drop and count until their most recent pull.

History section for a character event wish banner in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is worth noting that new wishes are only added to the history once the user restarts the game.

Pity and Soft Pity system in Genshin Impact explained

It is important to understand how the Pity system in Genshin Impact works.

Players can get a guaranteed five-star unit after a certain amount of attempts on a banner. For instance, if the Pity for Eula's banner is 90, then players are guaranteed a five-star unit in their first 90 attempts.

It is worth noting that the Pity is carried to subsequent banners until and unless players get their five-star unit. This implies that players who did 50 pulls on Eula/Albedo's banner in the first phase of the 2.3 update can get a guaranteed five-star character within their first 40 pulls on Itto's banner.

However, the Pity on a banner is reset to 0 as soon as players get the five-star character/weapon. Lastly, players must remember that weapon banners and character banners have separate Pity systems.

For event character/standard banners, the Pity is 90. On the flip side, the weapon banner's Pity is set at 80.

Interestingly, Soft Pity indicates that players can get their guaranteed five-star character/banner before the actual Pity number. Based on the experience of millions of players, it was found that the Soft Pity in the character event wish banner begins near the 75th pull, and going till 90 isn't a compulsion.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With the aforementioned guide, players can find their banner history and estimate how close they are to Pity and Soft Pity. Eula, Albedo, Freedom-Sworn, and Song of Broken Pines are currently the featured five-star characters and weapons in Genshin Impact version 2.3.

Edited by Shaheen Banu