How to find Giant Feathers in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Players of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok will face many trials during their playthrough of the game. Because of this, players will want to improve their character to make it easier for them to defeat foes in battle.

One way that players can strengthen their character is by improving their Hugr-Rip. This needs materials such as the Giant Feathers in order to increase its strength.

How players can locate Giant Feathers in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

When players look around the areas in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, they will notice some gigantic black birds that are flying around. These birds are the source of the giant feathers that they will need in order to power up their gear.

Players will need to locate these birds and kill them in order to harvest the feathers that they drop.

The best way for players to defeat the birds

Since the birds are flying high up in the air, the best way for players to defeat them is with ranged damage. The best source to easily do this is with the bow and arrow.

Players can simply wait for them to have a good shot at the birds and then quickly take them out from afar. These birds will generally drop two feathers, although this does not happen every single time.

Farming the birds for more feathers

Players of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok will be able to farm the birds easily in order to gain them very quickly (Image via Ubisoft)

The birds usually travel in pairs, which makes farming their feathers quite easy. By defeating both birds, players will net four feathers each time.

Utilizing fast-travel, players can travel quickly to different locations to find more birds and then they can quickly harvest them to farm up the required amount of materials very quickly.

Keep an eye out for wandering birds

The birds do not stay in one location for long. Players will often find them out and about traveling around the area. Although they can generally be found in predictable locations around the world, sometimes they may split up and the player may only find one bird instead of two.

This usually means that the other bird is somewhere close. With careful searching, one will have a horde of feathers.

