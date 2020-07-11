How to find golden mushroom in Fortnite Season 3?

The golden mushroom is one of the rarest items that can be found in Fortnite Season 3.

Here, we look at everything you need to know in order to find and consume the item.

Credit: fortniteintel.com

The golden mushroom is one of the most-elusive items in Fortnite Season 3. And on June 30th, the HYPEX twitter account that regularly posts Fortnite-related news and updates, posted the following tweet about the item:

There's a secret mushroom that spawns in some locations:



- Spawn chance: 0.0001%

- Gives you 100 Shield

- Max stack is 3

- Doesn't spawn in food boxes — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 30, 2020

For clarity, the 0.0001% spawn-rate translates to a one in a million chance of players being able to find it. Further, consuming it gives a shield of 100, and it can be stacked three times. Earlier this month, we saw SypherPK post a video where his teammates found the mushroom, even though things did not go as planned afterwards.

Credit: youtube.com

What the popular streamer did not know was that the mushroom had to be consumed straight off the grounds, and that putting it in the inventory makes it a normal mushroom. He ‘broke’ the item, and was visibly stunned when he realised that he had wasted the extremely-rare item.

You can watch the entire video below:

To find out the ways in which you can find the mushroom, read the next section:

Where to find the golden mushroom in Fortnite Season 3?

The golden mushroom is a rare find, but generally spawns in places where other mushrooms do. This includes swampy areas near water, forests and in between trees. It’s easier to find it in between normal mushroom patches.

However, as we already know, a majority of the map is currently submerged, and finding a golden mushroom in the current terrain is virtually impossible. Players have generally found it by chance, just like SypherPK did a week or so ago.

Credit: forbes.com

However, there is another thing that players can do. You can spawn hundreds of mushrooms in the creative mode, and keep at it until a golden mushroom shows up. While this can easily become a tedious and time-consuming job, finding one in the Battle Royale mode might simply prove impossible.

Credit: ginxtv.com

Further, the OrangeGuy YouTube account has posted a video guide on spawning golden mushrooms on your own island in the Fortnite creative mode. Further, to try out the golden mushroom, you can use his island code, which is given below:

0972-8666-3236

You can watch the entire video, originally posted by OrangeGuy on YouTube, below: