How to find the Heart of Sceptrum Secret Door in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has much to offer in terms of content. Players have miles of land to run around in, fight enemies, and find secrets. But that is only the tip of the iceberg: there is sailing, too.

Where there is sailing, there are other continents to land on, in addition to small islands with fun quests to complete. Turtle Island is a great example.

Gamers will eventually come across the continent of Arthetine and may find their way to the Heart of Sceptrum, one of the many dungeons in the game.

Lost Ark: How and where to find the Heart of Sceptrum

To find the Heart of Sceptrum, players will need to complete a few prerequisites:

Have the ability to sail

Have the quest “Finding the Arks” unlocked

One other player

These prerequisites are fulfilled by simply playing Lost Ark; they are both a part of the main story, though “Finding the Arks” is a late-game task and is not available until much later in the story. As you progress through “Finding the Arks,” you will land on Arthetine, one of several continents in Lost Ark.

On the continent of Arthetine, you will also reach Nebelhorn. There is a dungeon in the middle of the map, called the Heart of Sceptrum. Though the mission can be completed solo, there is a secret door inside that requires one other player to unlock.

Step 1 : Enter the Heart of Sceptrum with at least one other player. Use the matchmaking system if necessary

: Enter the Heart of Sceptrum with at least one other player. Use the matchmaking system if necessary Step 2 : Locate the not-so-hidden door in the dungeon

: Locate the not-so-hidden door in the dungeon Step 3 : There are two valves. You stand at one and your party member stands at the other

: There are two valves. You stand at one and your party member stands at the other Step 4: Turn the valves at the same time in order to unlock the door

The door holds little, apart from a boss and some crafting resources. The boss is not difficult to defeat, and the crafting resources are useful. Additionally, the dungeon holds seven Mokoko Seeds.

For those who are yet to reach the open seas, they will need to first get a boat. This vehicle is typically unlocked between levels 35 and 38.

The questline begins with “The Wind Stays While Dreams Fade” and ends in “Set Sail!”. With sailing unlocked, it’s just a matter of unlocking “Finding the Arks,” then onto the Heart of Sceptrum in Lost Ark.

