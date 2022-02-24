Every Turtle Island Mokoko Seed location in Lost Ark

Turtle Island is a location in Lost Ark that has a more accessible amount of Mokoko Seeds to find.

There are several types of collectibles in the MMORPG. Many act as currency that grants access to exclusive items, such as mounts, gear, and weapons.

Mokoko Seeds are one of those collectibles spread across the land of Arkesia, with over 1200 known so far. Turtle Island only has three of them for players to get their hands on, though.

What are Mokoko Seeds?

Mokoko Seeds are one of the eight kinds of collectible currency in the game. They are a leafy green plant that users can pick by simply approaching them and pressing the G key.

Collecting Mokoko Seeds provides a small amount of Roster XP every time one is picked up. They can also be traded at Mokoko Village to an NPC named Totoma. This character has multiple valuable goods that can be bought with them.

How to find the Turtle Island Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark

Papunika is a wonderful resource for Lost Ark gamers. The website shows the entire world of the MMO, allowing users to select which location they are interested in.

The map then zooms in on that point and shows all important items or areas. Use the search bar on the site to narrow it down to Turtle Island. Click on it to get a closer look.

A legend appears on the side of the browser that allows users to toggle what is being seen. There isn't much on the island, so it isn't necessarily similar to some areas that have hundreds of collectibles.

The map will show the three locations of Turtle Island Mokoko Seeds. The first one is near the center of the mainland, out in the open, near a palm tree. It is very hard to miss.

The other two are in the secret passageway. The map shows this, marked by a small compass icon. Head under the foliage at that spot and follow the path leading to the cave.

Head to the far back of this area, and the final two Turtle Island Mokoko Seeds will be at the wall right next to each other. Gamers can pick them up, which will add all Mokoko Seeds from this island to the inventory.

