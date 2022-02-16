How to get the Golden Moss Turtle Mount in Lost Ark

The Golden Moss Turtle Mount is one of the rarest mounts players can obtain in Lost Ark. In this game, like most any other MMORPG, mounts are creatures that can be ridden throughout the world. They are used to travel more efficiently or to just show off to other players.

The legendary Golden Moss Turtle Mount takes some work to obtain but can be claimed by making your way through the main portions of the game. You'll need to earn location tokens to get it.

How to obtain the Golden Moss Turtle Mount in Lost Ark

This particular mount can be added to your collection as you travel through the different islands in Lost Ark. These islands are the smaller locations you can find while venturing through the sea in-game.

There is no particular order for which islands you need to visit, but you'll have to get 25 Island Tokens in total. Island Tokens are gifted to you after completing the quests found on a specific island.

Set sail to visit the various islands and retrieve their Tokens (Image via Smilegate)

These island quests can only be accessed after reaching level 50 and finishing the main story quest. Once that has been done, set out to 25 islands to complete their objectives and get their Island Tokens.

Once you have gathered the 25 Island Tokens needed for the Golden Moss Turtle Mount in Lost Ark, make your way to The Lonely Island. This is to the northwest of Pleccia in the Sea of Gienah.

There you will find an NPC named Opher that you can interact with. Various rewards will be available through Opher. All of these rewards require a certain number of Island Tokens.

Spend your Island Tokens for rewards from Opher (Image via Smilegate)

The Golden Moss Turtle Mount can be taken from Opher with the 25 Island Tokens that you have gathered. You will then be able to use it across any character, as mounts are bound to accounts, not characters.

Once obtained, you'll have a mount with 420 speed that glistens with a golden moss covering its shell. It isn't the fastest since it is a turtle, but it is one that stands out.

