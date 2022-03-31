Lost Ark gamers have a lot they can see and do in the game. They have their work cut out, from collecting gear to mounts and everything in between.

Mokoko Seeds are a collectible item, of which there are 1209 out there in the world of Arkesia. Users must sail all around the world to find them all. There are three Mokoko Seeds on the Tranquil Isle, and here's how to find them.

Where to find all Tranquil Isle Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark

Finding all the Mokoko Seeds can be pretty challenging. Often tucked away in out-of-the-way locations, these special seeds require an eagle eye to spot.

Players sailing around to the Tranquil Isle must ensure they are prepared to reach this Isle. They will need to be item level 460 and have a tempest-storm resistant ship to make it to Tranquil Isle.

Schedule must be suitable to find the Mokoko Seeds

The first thing that users must note about the Tranquil Isle is that it is part of a collection of islands considered an Adventure Island. These isles are on a rotating schedule, meaning they will not be available every day.

Gamers will need to check the in-game calendar to see when and if the Tranquil Isle is available. If not, they must wait until it appears before beginning these steps.

Mokoko Seed 1

Players of Lost Ark can find the first Mokoko Seed by heading through the secret passage (Image via RaZzi/YouTube)

When users arrive at the island, they will be on its southern side. When they make their way from here to the northeast, gamers will notice a secret passage hidden there.

They should enter and follow it, which will lead individuals outside of the map's boundaries. Here, they will find the first Mokoko Seed in this clearing.

Mokoko Seeds 2 and 3

Lost Ark players can find the second and third Mokoko Seeds after using the Forest Minuet song to remove some vines (Image via RaZzi/YouTube)

For these seeds, users will want to head to the island's north. They will notice some gaps they can traverse by jumping. If games move to the east from the top-most one, they will locate another secret passage.

This will take them to a secret graveyard but require playing the Forest's Minuet song. Those who make it through will find both Mokoko Seeds in this area.

Players can collect Mokoko Seeds for special rewards

It may take a while for users to collect all the Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark, but doing so can bestow them with incredible rewards. Of course, for completionist gamers, this will be something they will do regardless, but the prizes are well worth it, even for casuals who wish to get in on the action of finding seeds.

