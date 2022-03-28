How to find Tranquil Isle in Lost Ark

Players of Lost Ark may know there are a lot of islands for them to visit, bosses to fight, and loot to collect. Tranquil Isle possesses the ability to do all of those things, with rare loot dropping from an end-game boss.

The problem is that it is not always available to access, instead appearing at set times. Here is how gamers can track down the Tranquil Isle and claim their loot.

Finding the Tranquil Isle in Lost Ark

Some islands that users seek in their quest for riches and glory in Lost Ark are called Adventure Islands. What this means is that these islands are not always available to access.

They run on set timers and have specific periods when they are available. Tranquil Isle is an Adventure Island, and players will need an open schedule to make the most of it.

Finding out when Tranquil Isle is available

The most critical step in locating Tranquil Isle is making sure that it is even available for them to access. Because if users sail there when it is not available, they will not find it.

They should check their Procyon's Compass to find out when it is available. This can be done by checking the in-game calendar and ensuring they locate one when it is online.

Traveling to Tranquil Isle

Gamers can work with a group on the Tranquil Isle to complete the tasks (Image via Lost Ark)

Once players have found a time that works for their schedule to access the Tranquil Isle, they should begin to head there as soon as possible during the time window. This island is not open every day, so they should act quickly.

They may travel southwest from Shushire, and users will quickly come across the Tranquil Isle. Once there, they should begin to work with the others to complete the island.

The island is not available every single day

One of the things gamers will find out about the Adventure Islands is that they are not all available every day. Patience will be a virtue for those looking to complete all of the tasks associated with each island.

Carefully checking the in-game calendar and paying attention to alerts when sailing is the best way for individuals to locate the island and find it during the limited time it's available.

