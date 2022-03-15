How to get the Monte Island Token in Lost Ark

There are many different areas to explore and items to collect in Lost Ark. Players can combine both of these things in Monte Island in the hopes of earning a Monte Island Token.

Players can collect a total of 95 Island Tokens, and collecting them allows players to turn the tokens in for special rewards like mounts, stat potions, and more. Here is how to get the Monte Island Token.

Obtaining Monte Island Token in Lost Ark

As players collect island tokens and begin to build up a steady supply of them, they will want to turn them in for rewards. To receive the rewards, players must travel to Opher, the Lonely Island, and speak with the NPC there to claim their prizes.

As users progress through many different islands and explore them, and complete objectives, they will unlock more tokens.

How to access Monte Island and gain the Monte Island Token

In order to access Monte Island, which is considered an Adventure Island, gamers will need to be aware of when it is available for completion.

Because it is an Adventure Island, it is only available for the player to complete at specific times. In order to see when it is available, players should check the in-game calendar. Players can then see when it lists the "Adventure Island" as available to complete.

Completing the quest to earn the Monte Island Token

Players of Lost Ark will need to work together to complete this quest on the Monte Island (Image via Smilegate)

Once the event is available for completion and players make it to the island, they will need to complete a co-op quest with other players to claim the token.

This quest involves players working together to search the island for treasure. Players must collect treasure chests, which are worth points. The team, as a whole, needs to achieve the goal of 5000 points. Reaching this points total rewards them with a chest.

Opening the chest for a reward on Monte Island

When users complete the event quest on Monte Island, the chest that spawns can then be opened. Opening this chest rewards players with High Seas Coin Chests and Pirate Coins.

However, it only has a slight chance of rewarding the player with a Monte Island Token. Unfortunately, this token is gated behind RNG. Because of this, players may have to complete the quest a few times to receive the token.

Exploring the seas and earning tokens is rewarding

There are many different islands that players can explore (Image via Smilegate)

Lost Ark gamers should continue to sail and explore the seas. Not only are islands full of interesting items and locales, but they can gain some great rewards by completing all the islands to earn their tokens.

Players can get their characters some great bonuses by simply having fun and sailing on the high seas.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Ravi Iyer