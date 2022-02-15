How to find Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark

Mokoko Seeds are a collectible currency that can be found across the vast world of Lost Ark.

The latest MMORPG to be released in the west is filled with players. Those who take up a massive location known as Arkesia, filled with mysteries to discover and quests to undertake.

One of the biggest mysteries is the Mokoko Seed. They are plentiful, but not many know what they do. These collectibles can be used to purchase certain items and are located in a variety of places on the map.

Where to find Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark

An example of the Mokoko Seeds in Soaring Harbor (Image via Papunika)

There are over 1200 Mokoko Seeds to find in Lost Ark. More than likely, you will find a good amount of them by simply playing through the game while traveling from one location to another.

With their being so many available, it is impossible to list the exact location of each one. Thankfully, a third-party site known as Papunika has created an interactive map of Arkesia.

It showcases where story missions can be obtained, monsters can be battled, and where the area's Mokoko Seeds can be found. If you want to find all of the Mokoko Seeds in one spot, open up that site.

Select the area you want to search and left-click. That will zoom in on the location and a legend will appear on the right side of the site. Click on each icon in that list except for Mokoko Seeds.

That will remove everything else and only show you the Mokoko Seed locations. You can then travel to those areas and pick up every Mokoko Seed that the town has to offer.

How to use Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark

A look at Mokoko Village in Lost Ark (Image via Smilegate)

After you have gathered Mokoko Seeds, you can spend them in Mokoko Village on Tortoyk Island. Find the NPC named Totoma and you can trade your Seeds for special items.

Here are all of the rewards and how many Mokoko Seeds they cost in Lost Ark:

Totoma Card (50)

Kindness Potion (100)

Stronghold Crew Application Form: Chicachica (150)

Vitality Increase Potion (200)

Crew Application Form: Cororico (250)

Stat Increase Potion (300)

Mokamoka Card (350)

Paradise’s Knight License (400)

15 Eurus Blueprint (450)

Stronghold Crew Application Form: Mukomuko (500)

3 Shy Wind Flower Pollen (550)

20 Eurus Blueprint (600)

Crew Application Form: Poipoi (650)

Title: Mokoko Hunter (700)

Structure: Mokoko Seed Monument (750)

Transform: Egg of Creation (800)

Stronghold Crew Application Form: Kind Paruru (850)

Background: Moki Toki (900)

Masterpiece #32 (950)

Ship Model: Blooming Caravel (1000)

Crew Application Form: Narinari (1050)

Title: Nice Smelling (1100)

Masterpiece #44 (1150)

Mokoko Charm (1200)

Weird Mokoko Emoji Pack (1250)

All of those items can only be obtained with Mokoko Seeds. Since there are only so many in Lost Ark currently, you'll have to choose wisely what you spend them on for the time being.

