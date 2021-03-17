Heatran is the Lava Dome Pokemon and was first introduced in the franchise's Generation IV.

Heatran can be found in Pokemon Platinum - the game which paired both Diamond and Pearl together. This Legendary is a Fire/Steel-type, and it is said to cause violent eruptions.

When without the power of the Magma Stone, Heatran goes on a rampage and causes the cave where it dwells to erupt. It can also use its legs to stick to walls and climb or hang from them.

How to find Heatran in Pokemon Platinum

Image via The Pokemon Company

Heatran cannot be encountered until much later in Pokemon Platinum. There are a lot of things that a trainer must accomplish before coming face to face with this monstrous Legendary.

First and foremost, the main story needs to be completed. Beat the Elite Four, obtain the National Pokedex, and get ready for a fierce battle against an even more fierce Pokemon.

Advertisement

Heatran can be caught at the top of Stark Mountain. Head to Route 225. Upon arriving, Crasher Wake and the game's rival will provide a warning. Continue along Route 225 and the player will encounter Buck.

Image via Game Freak

Buck will request that players patrol the area for "goons in space suits." That is, of course, Team Galactic. Reach the mountain and follow the Team Galactic Grunts inside.

Once inside, the Galactic Commanders will challenge the player to a Pokemon Battle. Defeat them and stop Charon from escaping with the Magma Stone. Buck will arrive with his Claydol and heal the player's Pokemon.

Looker then arrives and arrests Charon. Once the theft of the Magma Stone has been stopped, leave Stark Mountain and head to the Survival Area. Buck will be inside of a previously locked house in the Survival Area.

Image via Game Freak

Speak to Buck, and after that, he will leave for the Battle Frontier. When the conversation is over, head back to Stark Mountain. The inner chamber will now house a level 50 Heatran. Have a go and try to catch this Legendary Pokemon.