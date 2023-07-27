How to find the Hellfire in Remnant 2

The Hellfire is a bizarre weapon in Remnant 2, but it gels well with the overall aesthetics of Gunfire Games' latest project. While it is categorized as a handgun, it is technically a flamethrower that can deal a substantial amount of damage to common enemies and bosses. This fact makes the weapon pretty unique in the game.

You'll have to go a few extra miles to find the named weapons in Remnant 2, and the Hellfire is no different. Moreover, this dangerous flamethrower requires you to almost reach the endgame before accessing it. However, it's a secret weapon; you'll have to find where it's hidden on the map. This could be a difficult task, but it can be made easier by following certain steps.

The easiest way to find the Hellfire in Remnant 2

As mentioned earlier, you'll have to complete a significant part of your Remnant 2 journey before you can try to obtain the Hellfire. This is because the weapon requires you to travel to Root Earth. Without playing the main campaign, there's no way to quicken your journey to this place.

Follow these steps to obtain the Hellfire:

Once you reach Root Earth, go to the checkpoint at Ashen Wasteland. From there, head down to the ground level to find an area filled with vehicles.

Find a truck with a forlorn look, surrounded by a raised area. Do remember that this point has the weapon you're looking for.

You'll have to reach the crater's top to get the Hellfire. There are a couple of ways of getting to the top.

There will be a nearby wall that you can jump over. Alternatively, use the route that takes you to an area from which you can jump onto this truck.

You'll notice a glow from the bottom once you're on top of this truck. This is the weapon you have been trying to find.

Remember that you'll encounter several enemies before you head to the base level. Some of them will be a good test, so stock up on your ammo before you try to find the Hellfire.

Remnant 2 Hellfire stats

Here are the stats of the Hellfire:

Damage: 13

13 RPS: 6

6 Magazine: 60/120

60/120 Basic attack: Deals 375 Fire Damage over 10 seconds.

Deals 375 Fire Damage over 10 seconds. Unique mod: Explosive Shot – Does 155 explosive damage to an enemy within 9 meters.

While the base version of this gun is quite potent, make sure to strengthen it with suitable amulets. Compared to some of the other secret weapons in the game, this one is relatively easier to find.