Remnant 2 completion time: How long does it take to beat the game

Remnant 2 has steadily become one of the most popular co-op games this season, with many franchise fans curious about some things around the game, including its completion time. There are many in the community wondering just how big the game is and how long it usually takes to complete it. The new Remnant franchise entry has been topping the Steam charts ever since its early access period went live a week ago.

The title has seen an incredible surge of popularity over the days, and with it finally released on July 25, 2023, everyone who has prepurchased it can enjoy everything it has to offer.

Hence, it’s not surprising that players are curious about some of the features that Remnant 2 has to offer.

Remnant 2 completion time explored

The Remnant 2 playtime will vary from player to player depending on how they are going about completing the various aspects of the game. However, on average, the game will take about 15 to 20 hours to complete, especially if players are focusing on the main objective more and occasionally investing time in the various side quests and missions.

There are five zones in Remnant 2, Losomn, Labyrinth, N’erud, Yaesha, and the final area, each having its own set of objectives and secrets to explore. Hence, if players are trying to explore as much of the map as they can, the playtime will go up considerably.

Additionally, game difficulty will also be a factor, so those playing on a much higher difficulty will have to min-max their build a fair bit to make progression easier. However, making the most of one class will take a good deal of time and farming, and that, too, will add to the total completion time.

If players are completing the story in casual mode, then it will take around 13 hours to round out the narrative. The Remnant 2 story is not all that big, as most of the playtime goes into exploration and side content.

Additionally, completionists looking to Platinum the game and unlock every trophy and achievement it has to offer will take around 55 hours to complete it. Once again, the time for this will vary based on the difficulty and how well the player can deal with some of the hardest encounters.