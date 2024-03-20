How to find and kill Annihilator Tanks in Helldivers 2?

Annihilator Tanks in Helldivers 2 have made most of the players extremely annoyed and upset, as these foes can instantly kill an entire squad with their inevitable damage. However, there's a great method by which players can kill Annihilator Tanks in Helldivers 2.

This article will mention the best possible solution to locate and destroy Annihilator Tanks in Helldivers.

Locate and kill Annihilator Tanks in Helldivers 2 using an effective strategy

Annihilator Tanks in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

You can find Annihilator Tanks on Automaton Planets only at Hard difficulty and above. Conveniently, they can be found while playing the game at Extreme difficulty. Below are some key points to consider to accurately locate Annhilator Tanks:

Try playing Eradication missions.

Take up the task of killing several automatons.

That's everything you must do to come across an Annihilator Tank. It's important to note that these are completely different from Shredder Tanks and are harder to beat. Before going against the enemy, you must ping them to get a tag and recognize which tank they are attacking.

Note that Annihilator Tanks possess a light machine gun alongside the artillery cannon. This combination makes them more dangerous than Shredder Tanks.

To kill one Annihilator Tank, you need to focus on having solid ammunition before entering the deadly battle. Below is a list of one-shot stratagems you can use for maximum impact:

500 Kg Bomb

Orbital Laser

Orbital Railcannon Strike

Another major strategy is to target the weak spots of an Annihilator Tank in Helldivers 2. You have to focus on the orange glowing vents before going for an attack. Here is a list of weapons that can penetrate the tank's vulnerable points:

Railgun

Anti-Material Rifle

Autocannon

EAT-17 Expandable Anti Tank

Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

In addition to the aforementioned tips, you must take cover or hide while getting attacked by an Annihilator Tank. If not, you will end up dying in no time.

Moreover, you can also try dropping a Turret Stratagem to confuse the tanks. For example, you can utilize the Gatline Santry gun for distraction. It will make the enemy spin its cannons in circles, thus giving you a great chance to aim for the weaker spots.

That's pretty much everything there is to know about killing Annihilator Tanks in Helldivers 2.

For more updates and news on Helldivers 2, do follow Sportskeeda.

Are there flying bugs in Helldivers 2? || Helldivers 2: How to join or host a Public Game? || 5 reasons you should pick up Helldivers 2