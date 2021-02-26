How to find Kraken islands in Valheim

The Kraken is a legendary creature from Norse sagas, so of course, it made its way into a game such as Valheim, where Norse mythology runs rampant. To find one, players will need to look towards water.

To find the Kraken, gamers will first need to find the right biome, i.e., an ocean biome. Ocean biomes in Valheim are genuine places to explore and farm like any other biome, with a bit less content. But the key is they aren't empty, and there are some large beasts in the water.

In fact, the Kraken is so large that it will look similar to an island that moves on its own when players spot it. To find such islands, players must leave the ocean coasts and head to deeper waters where the Kraken can actually move around.

The easiest way to get to a Kraken island is to just sail in the deeper ocean until it is found. Players can get to the island from their boat without any problems.

Gamers may wonder what they'll require to fight the Kraken once they get close enough to the beast, but there is nothing to worry about. The Kraken is a passive creature that doesn't attack anything at all and really just floats around the water.

Farming Chitin from the Kraken in Valheim and what it's used for

Once players make their way onto the Kraken island, it's time to start farming the unique material there. Abyssal Barnacles are scattered along the island's surface, and the barnacles can be mined for Chitin. This is a unique crafting resource in Valheim that can only be found on the Kraken.

After all of the Abyssal Barnacles are farmed, players should head away from the Kraken as there really isn't much else to do. When they leave, the creature will go away and take some time before returning as a floating island.

With the Chitin in hand, players can create an Abyssal Harpoon, an invaluable tool against the Sea Serpent. This creature will attack, and provides Serpent Scales, used to make one of the best shields in Valheim.

To get those scales, the Harpoon is required to bring the Sea Serpent to land. So, gamers can get started on those Kraken islands before taking on the serpent.