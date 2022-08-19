How to find Mighty Mushrooms in Tower of Fantasy

Mighty Mushrooms are one of the critical items to help progress into the late game of Tower of Fantasy. Unlike many other items, Mighty Mushrooms can only be unlocked through a few types of progression. Each one will grant your wanderer a permanent increase in Stamina.

Shortly after completing chapter one, you will be assigned to discover and use a Mighty Mushroom. The problem is that there is no information given to you in-game on exactly how to do that.

This can make it exceptionally difficult, so let's go over all the methods available to find a Mighty Mushroom.

Unlocking Mighty Mushrooms in Tower of Fantasy

In Tower of Fantasy, there are multiple regions to explore as you get deeper into the game's storyline. Each region comes with its own unique progression system, where you must collect exploration points.

As long as you continue to explore each area by completing various tasks within that area, you will eventually unlock a Mighty Mushroom.

Here is a list of how many exploration points are required for a Mighty Mushroom in each region:

Banges - 1095 Exploration Points

Astra - 965 Exploration Points

Navia - 905 Exploration Points

Crown - 765 Exploration Points

Warren - 750 Exploration Points

However, there is a second method to unlock a Mighty Mushroom: through achievement points.

Achievement points will be the easiest way to unlock your first Mighty Mushroom. Grinding for them is viewed as a bit rudimentary by some, while others enjoy discovering the various methods in which they can unlock these points.

Once you reach 250 achievement points, you will unlock a Mighty Mushroom.

Stamina is a crucial part of Tower of Fantasy, granting users the ability to use more attacks and increase their movement speed. While it is essential, it is not recommended that you spend all of your time trying to gather every Mighty Mushroom.

Each region gets progressively more difficult and will unlock a single Mighty Mushroom. Because of this, you should take your time in each region as you unlock them.

Once you gain the required amount of exploration points, you should feel comfortable progressing deeper into Tower of Fantasy.

How to use Mighty Mushrooms

Once you have unlocked a Mighty Mushroom, the easiest part is consuming it. All you have to do is open your backpack, and your Mighty Mushroom will be waiting for you. Once you find it, all you have to do is simply select the item and use it.

Mighty Mushrooms will permanently increase your Stamina by five points. Like many games in the genre, Stamina is crucial in all stages, from early to late and PvE to PvP. This will undoubtedly make Mighty Mushrooms an item you will need to collect to succeed as you progress.

