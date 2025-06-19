How to find Miss Mizzle in Deltarune

Miss Mizzle in Deltarune is well hidden in Chapter 4, and unless you’re paying close attention to your surroundings, it’s easy to overlook her. She’s one of the more unique characters you can add to your Castle Town Recruits, and she takes a bit of effort to reach.

Here's how to track Miss Mizzle in Deltarune.

How to locate Miss Mizzle in Deltarune

Miss Mizzle in Deltarune (Image via Toby Fox/ YouTube/Whispernyan)

Head to the Old Man’s study first

Your first stop is the Old Man’s Study. This isn’t just for lore; it’s also the entry point for finding Miss Mizzle in Deltarune.

Once you’re inside, take the path to the left until you hit a dead end. After navigating shadow creatures, you’ll come across a spot with two pressure plates after going down a flight of stairs. Ignore those for now and keep moving left again.

Eventually, you’ll reach what looks like a dead-end hallway — but take a second look, and you’ll notice a small climbable wall. It’s easy to overlook, but that wall is your ticket upward.

Climb up the wall and brace yourself. You’ll need to navigate a short challenge segment. After you’re up, go left until you spot a big wooden water container sitting in front of a dark, ominous-looking door. That container is your next clue.

Trigger the hidden battle with the Water Cooler

Don’t interact directly with the door. Instead, walk up to the water container, give it a nudge or tap, and then walk away to the right. After a few steps, boom — you’ll be ambushed by a Holy Water Cooler. This is your actual target in disguise.

How to turn the cooler into Miss Mizzle

Now, here’s where things get specific. During the fight with the Holy Water Cooler, build up around 65% TP with Kris. That’s when the Act option becomes available. Use it, and you’ll trigger a transformation.

The Holy Water Cooler will reveal itself as Miss Mizzle. It’s a quirky moment, and if you’ve made it this far, don’t ruin it by attacking.

Spare her – or lose her forever

To recruit Miss Mizzle, you must spare her. You’ll get two Act commands to help with that: Dazzle and Nuzzle. Keep using them until her Mercy meter hits 100%. Once it does, select Spare, and she’ll officially become part of your recruits in Castle Town.

Note: If you accidentally defeat her in the fight, that’s it. You won’t get another chance to recruit her. She’s permanently gone from your Castle Town potential list if you mess this up.

Where does she go after recruitment?

Once you’ve added Miss Mizzle in Deltarune to your team, she’ll show up like any other friendly recruit when you visit any Save Point menu. You can check in on her anytime after she joins your crew, adding one more cool face to your growing cast in Chapter 4.

