How to find Mother Jago's book in Atomfall

Mother Jago is an important character in Atomfall, and she asks you to retrieve a book on herbalism that the druids have taken from her. Although she is part of the main mission, you can complete the game without interacting with her.

The game features six different endings, all centered around escaping the quarantine zone. Mother Jago plays a role in one of these escape routes.

When you first interact with her, she asks you to retrieve her book. Once you do, she offers a way out. However, we won’t delve into this further to avoid spoilers. If you choose her path, returning the book is essential. Even if you take a different route, bringing it back is still worthwhile, as she rewards you with something valuable.

This article provides a detailed guide on where to find the book and how to retrieve it for Mother Jago in Atomfall.

Where to find Mother Jago’s book in Atomfall

First, you need to locate Mother Jago. While exploring, you may come across several clues leading to her. However, if you prefer to find her directly, she is located in the Casterfell Woods region at The Old Mine (coordinates 27.2 E, 92.2 N) on the northeastern edge of the region.

Mother Jago's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Upon reaching the place, speak with her, and she will ask you to retrieve her book, which the druids have taken to their castle.

Retrieving the Book from the Druid Castle

The castle is located at the southwestern edge of Casterfell Woods (map coordinates: 19.6 E, 83.7 N). Before heading there, ensure you have enough health items, a powerful melee weapon, and sufficient ammunition.

Most druids fight with melee weapons, but a few use bows and arrows. It's best to eliminate the archers before dealing with the melee attackers. Since multiple enemies are present, approach cautiously.

Finding and unlocking the castle's secret door (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Inside the Castle

The main entrance is at the top of the hill. Interact with it to enter.

Inside, take a left and head down the hallway to reach the kitchen area , where you’ll find old stoves, pots, and a candle-lit table on the left side. Near the candle, you’ll find the Castle Key .

and head down the hallway to reach the , where you’ll find old stoves, pots, and a candle-lit table on the left side. Near the candle, you’ll find the . Proceed to the center of the castle , where a large dining hall is located.

, where a is located. On the southwestern side, you’ll find a giant stone chair with a fireplace behind it. To the right of the fireplace, there’s a keyhole. Use the Castle Key to unlock it.

Finding the Book

Inside, you’ll see a large ground hole . To its left ( west) , there’s an old library-style chamber filled with books and scrolls.

. To its left ( , there’s an filled with books and scrolls. On a large central table, several candles are placed together. The book is hidden behind the candles as if the druids were worshipping it.

as if the druids were worshipping it. Collect the book and return it to Mother Jago at The Old Mine.

Additional item

In the same library chamber, you can also find a Strange Tonic recipe on a study table. This item can make your journey easier, but its not mandatory for completing the game, regardless of the path you choose.

Quest reward

Once you return the book to Mother Jago, she will reward you with three Training Stimulants.

That covers everything there is to know regarding the location of Mother Jago's book in Atomfall.

