How to find the Mythic Recycler weapon in Fortnite Season 6

The release of update 16.20 in Fortnite Season 6 introduced the Mythic Recycler weapon to replace the Mythic Primal Shotgun.

Similar to the Mythic Primal Shotgun, the Mythic Recycler can be found equipped on Spire Assassins in Fortnite Season 6. Players can collect this new mythic weapon in Fortnite by eliminating the Spire Assassin in-game NPC.

Additionally, the Mythic Recycler also features a boosted damage output compared to other variants of the weapon in Fortnite Season 6.

Although mythic weapons in Fortnite tend to deal more than damage, these weapons are not overpowered.

Thoughts on the Recycler replacing the Mythic Primal Shotgun? pic.twitter.com/S4CfcUv7RK — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) April 13, 2021

Having said that, even a single point of damage can alter the outcome of combat in Fortnite Season 6, thus making mythic-tier weapons more efficient than their other variants.

The following is a step-by-step guide on how players can collect the Mythic Recycler in Fortnite Season 6.

Mythic Recycler in Fortnite Season 6

Advertisement

Before getting started with the process, players need to note that there is only one Spire Assassin present in every game of Fortnite Season 6.

This means that multiple players could be trying to hunt down this NPC for the Mythic Recycler.

Having said that, it is advised that players try and land directly at the Spire POI to get their hands on the Mythic Recycler before anyone else. The Spire boasts a sufficient amount of loot and chests for players to collect their initial weapons.

yeah

it got replaced by a mythic recycler

which seems pretty fun — rooven (@rrooven) April 13, 2021

Once the player has managed to loot their starting weapons, they will need to head towards the Spire's top, where they will find the Spire Assassin.

This specific NPC can deal a massive amount of damage to players, making it necessary for players to pick up med-kits that can be found lying around the Spire.

Once the player depletes the Spire Assassin's shield and health bar, the NPC will drop the Mythic Recycler for players to pick up.

Advertisement

The following are the official stats for the Mythic Spire Assassin's Recycler in Fortnite Season 6:

Ammo - Junk

Reload Time - 2.0

Magazine Size - three

Damage to players - 86

Players will definitely want to test the new variant of this weapon for themselves, considering the simplicity of the entire process involved in acquiring the Mythic Recycler in Fortnite Season 6.