How to find Olvidado Pueblo in Weird West

Despite the fact that Weird West hit the market only yesterday, players have already fallen in love with the game. With a fresh method of stroytelling paired with immersive twin-stick shooter action gameplay, Weird West takes a little bit of Diablo and a little bit of Red Dead Redemption to make a game that is truly something special.

With a game with a large world such as this one, there are bound to be places that are more important than others. Enter the town of Olvidado Pueblo. Towards the end of The Prospector's journey, players will be required to find the town of Olvidado Pueblo after bringing the three bracelets to The Scholar.

While this location has been marked on the player's map, a majority of it may be invisible. A marker on a blank map does not really help players, so a few pointers may be helpful. To make matters more complicated, the lost town of Olvidado Pueblo is invisible until players complete the steps to summon it.

Tips for Summoning Olvidado Pueblo in Weird West

A screenshot taken from Weird West (Image via WolfEye Studios/Xbox Wire)

Players attempting to complete this quest will not only need to find Olvidado Pueblo in Weird West, but will need to open its mine as well. Of course, to complete this quest, players will need to find the hidden entrance to the lost town first. Luckily, the game gives players vague hints of where to go.

After encountering and talking to The Scholar, she will tell players about a lullaby and hand them a book. This book is an important part of Essex Mast's quest line later. After talking to The Scholar, a new location will be marked on the player's map. Player's will be disappointed to figure out that there is nothing at this location.

This is where the lullaby The Scholar gave to players will come into play. This lullaby will tell the player exactly what to do to summon the entrance to Weird West's Olvidado Pueblo. Essentially, the lullaby will lead players to a small brick road between a small rock formation and a grouping of small trees.

After finding this small patch of road, players will need to stand on it for a short time. After completing this, players will be notified that they have completed this portion of the quest and the hidden entrance to Olvidado Pueblo will reveal itself. Afterwards, players are free to enter and roam around the haunted village.

When roaming the village, players will notice that the town will be mostly uninhabited except for a few lingering spirits. With this being the case, it would be low hanging fruit to call Olvidado Pueblo Weird West's resident Ghost Town. Western jokes aside, players will need to find Anais, the ghost of a little girl.

Anais will point players in the direction of a few climbable objects that players can use to climb onto the mansion's roof. Players will need to climb from the roof to a balcony with a doorway that leads inside of the mansion. Once all of these steps have been completed, the quest is relatively straight forward.

