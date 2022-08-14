How to find Omnium Beast Left Arm in Tower of Fantasy

The hit open-world MMO from the east, Tower of Fantasy, has come to western audiences. While the game is already a success among fans of Genshin Impact, lots of players have found their way to it following the hype train its popularity in the east has spearheaded.

But what is there to like about this title?

Its vast and open map, paired with the immersive physics, similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, makes for quite an enjoyable experience. Not to mention the title's accessibility, as it's free to play on modern consoles and PC. The only cost is the game's microtransactions.

One of the many quality-of-life additions to Tower of Fantasy is the game's set of rideable mounts users can acquire. While every gamer can get one for free, others can be built via a collection of certain parts.

One of these mounts they can construct is the Omnium Beast. However, one of these parts can be difficult to get.

Acquiring Left Arm for Omnium Beast in Tower of Fantasy

A completed Omnium Beast Mount as seen in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Looking similar to the Metal Gear mechs from the Metal Gear franchise, the Omnium Beast mount is one many players look forward to finding. However, they will need to locate each part before piloting it, which can be a bit difficult for newbies.

Given the title only tells users that they can find these parts from "World Exploration," newer gamers may not be able to find this part without a little independent research. Luckily, the location of each part gets easier to locate once they know where to find them. But what about the left arm?

This component to the mount is easily the hardest to find in Tower of Fantasy because it requires players to enter a code unlinked to any quest. They must make their way to the Banges region, the second area users will discover as they go through the game.

Once in the area, they need to navigate to the region's southern coast and arrive at the HT201 shelter. Once they are here, users have to make their way to the southernmost portion of the base, where they will find a small garage structure closed off with a force field.

From here, gamers must walk to the keypad on the right side of the force field. There, they will be prompted to enter a code.

This code remains consistent for every player as well. Simply enter the code "1647," and the door will open. Once unlocked, readers can take the supply pod that resides inside.

This supply pod will give them a variety of items. Most importantly, one of these items will be the left arm component for Tower of Fantasy's Omnium Beast.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer