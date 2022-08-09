How to find Refreshing Piranhax Meat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Like a majority of RPGs, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 allows players to craft various items through the use of resources. However, there is one niche yet useful crafting method that may be overlooked by many players in the game: cooking.

While other RPG titles with cooking features, like Final Fantasy XV and Kingdom Hearts 3, only reward players with a few small buffs, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes things up a notch. For example, there is a food dish in the game that increases rare item drops as well as one that boosts experience gains.

Given how grindy Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can be, players may find it worthwhile to invest in the Squishy-Fishy Gillwrap. This item comes in handy for those looking to boost the amount of experience they can gain from combat. However, players need Refreshing Piranhax Meat in order to cook the dish.

Only one variant of Piranhax can drop the Refreshing Piranhax Meat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Refreshing Piranhax Meat is not a guaranteed drop upon defeating the Obogoro Piranhax in the game (Image via Nintendo)

As many players might guess, Refreshing Piranhax Meat can be acquired from hunting Piranhax in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. These creatures are giant fish-like beasts that will attack the player when they get close. However, unlike other marine creatures in the game, these Piranhax can be found in areas with deeper water.

Only one variation of Piranhax can drop the Refreshing Piranhax Meat. This can make finding the resource more challenging since players cannot simply farm low-level variants.

The only variant of Piranhax that can drop the Refreshing Piranhax Meat is the Onogoro Piranhax. This creature can be found in the Pentelas region and can easily be distinguished by its blue and purple scales. Players will be able to reach this area of the game during the third chapter of the main story.

Players can follow the steps given below to find Refreshing Piranhax Meat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3:

Reach Chapter 3 in the game's main story.

Go to the Pentelas region.

Find the Onogoro variant of the Piranhax.

Slay as many of these creatures as necessary until the desired amount of the item is found.

Players should be prepared to wait as the Refreshing Piranhax Meat is not a guaranteed drop upon defeating one of these beasts. Luckily, there are ways to increase the likelihood of finding this material, and it comes in the form of yet another recipe for players to craft.

The Well-Dressed Maktha Salad is one of the many food items that players can craft at any rest spot. It increases the likelihood of rare items dropping after defeating an enemy.

This item will, therefore, greatly decrease the time it would take for players to get the Refreshing Piranhax Meat from the Onogoro Piranhax in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh