How to find Shopkeepers in TUNIC

TUNIC is an adorable new Zelda-inspired action-adventure game that hides a ton of challenges behind its pleasant appearance. The game has risen from indie roots to massive mainstream popularity in its recent release.

TUNIC's Shopkeeper is a charmingly macabre skeletal fox that hides in dark and gloomy caves. Despite appearing more frightening than most of the game's bosses, it only wants to sell the player everything they'll need to face the world.

Where is the Shopkeeper in TUNIC?

There are six locations that the Shopkeeper hides out in throughout TUNIC. Most of them are neatly hidden away in dark rooms or shadowed caves.

In the overworld, where the player starts the game, the Shopkeeper hides in the Windmill. It's hidden in the backroom of the structure at the top of the cliff, overlooking the area. The windmill is right above the town's square, players can't miss it.

The West Garden's Shopkeeper can be found in a hidden passage, around the corner from the first checkpoint. It's immediately above and to the left of the well that can be found in the area, and it resembles an opening just a bit shorter than the fox.

Right next to the door to the Forest Fortress, players will find a ladder that leads Beneath the Earth. Next to that ladder sits a point in the wall where a couple of blocks are missing, players can head straight through to find it.

When entering the Ruined Atoll from the Overworld, head down the stairs to the right. At the end of that staircase, players will find a tall brick corner with a lever at its peak. Go around the corner to be taken to the Shopkeeper's domain.

Probably the most noticeable location lies in the Old Burying Ground, which will be visible as soon as players enter the area. The mausoleum marked with an animal's skull holds the Shopkeeper.

Finally, the Cathedral hides a crack in its walls that holds the Shopkeeper. It's halfway through the area, right after the player takes the elevator down. Keep an eye out next to the checkpoint to spot the crack.

What does the Shopkeeper sell in TUNIC?

The Shopkeeper sells consumable items in TUNIC, from healing to dealing damage. Players will find most of their magic items and upgrade materials while traveling the world.

Players can buy fruits to refill health or magic while on the go. They can buy bombs that deal damage and can inflict elemental effects. The Shopkeeper sells adorable decoys, which will draw enemy attention and allow an escape. He also sells buffs that can increase damage or stamina regeneration while fighting.

The Shopkeeper is a crucial aspect of TUNIC, and players need every place they can access him unlocked. Buying whatever players need throughout the world is too good an option to pass up.

