TUNIC guide: How to effectively deal with spiders

TUNIC has finally been released for the world to enjoy its beauty and charm. The game has often been compared to The Legends of Zelda because of the exploration and puzzle elements it offers. Being an action-adventure game, exploration plays a major role in it.

While exploration plays a significant role, different monster-like creatures cannot be left behind. The new indie game from Finji features a plethora of creatures that appear as obstacles before proceeding with the story or to a particular location. One of these creatures is a spider, which is quite agile and manages to kill the little fox in one shot.

In this article, some of the ways of killing spiders effectively will be discussed without taking minimal to no damage in return.

What are the best ways to kill spiders in TUNIC?

Since TUNIC is an action-adventure game, it is shrouded in mystery and intrigue. The game was made with the intention to evoke feelings of classic action-adventure games, where a little fox goes on to explore a foreign land where danger hides around every corner.

Dangers in this game come in the form of different monster-like creatures. Some of these creatures inflict ranged damage, while others inflict melee and direct contact damage. One of these creatures is spiders. They are swift and agile in nature and can deal heavy damage upon contact.

Spiders can be found in the Lower Forest section of East Forest in TUNIC (Image via Finji)

It is highly recommended to take precautions while fighting against these creatures in the game. Since these creatures appear and attack in a group, ways of taking them down become limited. Under such circumstances, baiting them to attack or bombard the entire group seems to be some of the most effective ways to get rid of them without taking much damage.

Here are some of the best ways to kill spiders in TUNIC:

Method 1 (Baiting them to attack)

Go to a location where spiders spawn (East Forest is one such location).

Upon grabbing their attention, move back, so they come closer to the fox.

Once the spiders start to glow and charge up, dodge immediately to the adjacent side and counterattack with the melee weapon.

Pressing the LT button would lock on to them, making it easier to take them down.

It is recommended to lure spiders one by one and not allow them to regroup. If that happens, method 2 might be useful.

Method 2 (Bombarding the entire group)

Go to a location where spiders spawn (East Forest is one such location).

Upon grabbing their attention, move back so that the entire group comes closer to the fox.

Equip the explosives in either of the three slots provided.

Once the spiders have managed to form a group within a small radius, gain a higher ground, press the LT button, and throw the explosive at them.

The entire group will be taken down, while the fox will take no damage at all.

While this method might take some practice, it is much less of a hassle than the first one, which is more time-consuming but helps to gain experience.

While these are some of the best ways to kill spiders at the moment, readers are free to suggest their creative ways of defeating monsters in TUNIC in the comments section below.

TUNIC was released worldwide on March 16, 2022, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and macOS. It is also available on the Xbox Game Pass from the first day itself.

