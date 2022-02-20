3 Fortnite monsters that were difficult to defeat (& 3 that pose no threat)

Throughout Fortnite's history, the island has continuously evolved. Among the various NPCs and creatures present in it, certain monsters also existed. Some of them were behemoths and nearly undefeatable in battle. They posed a threat to all life present on the island.

On the flip side of things, a few monsters may seem dangerous but don't pose a threat at all. Players can easily avoid them and go about their tasks unhindered.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Fortnite monsters that are challenging to beat

1) Cattus

In Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9, the Cattus became an unstoppable force. Suppose it was not for the brave actions of Mecha. Who knows what foul tidings could have befallen the island. If this beast were ever to reappear in-game, the island would surely be doomed.

2) The Storm King

Although the Storm King was limited to Fortnitemares 2019, he was undoubtedly one of the most brutal monsters to defeat in-game. Many who attempted to defeat him in combat were bested. Thankfully, during Kevin's last appearance on the island, the entity did not turn into this monstrosity.

3) Caretaker

The Caretaker was a tall monster added to Chapter 2 Season 8. The beast could remain invisible and travel about freely on the island. Those unlucky enough to encounter it had to either rotate quickly or find other means of escape to stay alive.

Fortnite monsters that are mere bystanders

1) Klombo

These lumbering Klomberry lovers are the cutest monsters that have ever graced the game. They move about the island eating everything in their path without caring about the world. However, shooting them is not the best idea. While they may be friendly, getting on their bad side will not end well.

2) Sideways Fiend

Fiends spawned in Sideways rifts during Chapter 2 Season 8. They would swarm players and surround them in a fight. However, due to their low HP pool, defeating their waves was almost too easy. It felt more like a turkey shoot than actual combat.

3) Jumpscares

One of the best pranks in-game is known as Jumpscares. These zombie-like creatures are disguised as props during Fortnitemares and are spread across the map. When players get too close, they shapeshift into zombies and attack them. However, given their low HP pool, eliminating them is easy.

