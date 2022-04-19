How to find the Skull of Dire Ahamkara in Destiny 2

Exotic items are amongst the most powerful items in Destiny 2, both in terms of statistical greatness and use. Having just one or two desired Exotics can jumpstart an entire build or playstyle. Some cannot even get off the ground without them.

One interesting Exotic in Destiny 2 is the Skull of Dire Ahamkara. The Skull of Dire Ahamkara, which is restricted to Warlocks, first appeared in the original Destiny, eventually making its way to Destiny 2.

Should players wish to add the Skull of Dire Ahamkara, they should prepare to farm for an indefinite amount of time because it can appear from two sources: Xur or randomly dropped.

Destiny 2: Where to get the Skull of Dire Ahamkara

One way to pick up the Skull of Dire Ahamkara is to hope that it appears in Xur’s inventory. The shady character likes to show up around the world in random locations. If players find him, Xur will sell them a predetermined set of Exotics, from weapons to armor. His location changes every week.

Unfortunately, the selection is random; there is no guarantee that the Skull of Dire Ahamkara will be available for purchase. If he possesses the Exotic helmet in his inventory, it will cost the player 23 Legendary Shards. The best way to get one's hands on Legendary Shards is by breaking down unwanted Legendary and Exotic gear (at level 20).

The second method is farming, which is a more lucrative option. However, if players try to obtain the Skull of Dire Ahamkara by farming, they may end up amassing other Legendary and Exotic gear. It may even be better than the helmet itself.

More importantly, it is the active method. Exotic Engrams can drop from a myriad of events and activities in Destiny 2. Even Legendary Engrams have a chance (although small and unlikely) to also drop the Skull of Dire Ahamkara. Exotic Engrams can be obtained from:

Clan XP

Call to Arms

Flashpoints

Crucibles

Vanguard Strikes

Nightfall

Wearing the Skull of Dire Ahamkara provides a defensive bonus when using Nova Bomb. Essentially, players will be able to fire off a Nova Bomb and be fairly confident they will not be gunned down when they are in the air, which is especially helpful in PvP.

