As you make your way through the open world of Enshrouded for the very first time, the first thing you'll be asked to do is to awaken the Sleeping Survivor. This individual essentially is the game's Blacksmith, whom you'll need to craft new and powerful weapons for you. However, finding the Sleeping Survivor can be a bit of a hassle in the early hours of this game.

That said, it is quite easy to locate the character if you are through with your exploration of the opening section. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to find the Sleeping Survivor in Enshrouded, rescue him, and ultimately bring him back to your base.

Where to find the Sleeping Survivor in Enshrouded

The Sleeping Survivor can be found lying on the ground slightly to the northwest of your location during this game's opening section. Once you reach the northwest area of the Braelyn Bridge, you will see a spot above you being highlighted on your minimap. Just head to the location, and it will be registered as the Ancient Vault.

Do note that the place will be initially obscured, only getting revealed on the map once you reach its vault. Simply navigate through the Ancient Vault to get to the Sleeping Survivor. Do not simply make a beeline for it, as the location also features an elevation that redirects you to Rookmore instead of the Blacksmith.

However, you will want to keep tabs on your minimap while navigating to the Ancient Vault. We highly recommend unlocking the Grappling Hook and the Glider before you try to visit it since those tools will help you easily cross Braelyn Bridge.

Simply use the Grappling Hook to cross the initial gap, and then employ the Glider to make it past the rest of the bridge. You will want to head to the small platform right across the bridge to reach the Ancient Vault and, subsequently, the Sleeping Survivor in Enshrouded. Crossing the bridge takes you to the Shroud. This place leads to the entrance of the Ancient Vault.

Once you reach it, simply head inside and interact with the capsule to wake the Sleeping Survivor from his slumber.

How to summon the Sleeping Survivor/ Blacksmith to your base in Enshrouded

Once found, you can summon the Blacksmith into your home base anytime you want to craft or upgrade anything from your arsenal. However, to do this with NPC, including the Blacksmith, you will need to first craft the Summoning Staff. This requires just a twig, which you most probably already have in your inventory at this point in the game.

To summon the Blacksmith and place him in your base, simply take out the Summoning Staff and choose this NPC as well as the desired location where you want to place him inside your base.

Developed by Keen Games, the online crafting-survival game Enshrouded is now available for early access on Windows PC via Steam.