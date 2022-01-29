How to find and smash picnic tables in Forza Horizon 5 for the Sandwich challenge

There are no limitations to the number of fun activities Forza Horizon 5 players can engage themselves in-game.

One of the most fun elements is their ability to smash through most objects in the game. Not only is it fun to break the items, but it also rewards users with valuable points and XPs. Aside from the default rewards, the developers make several special objects that contribute to seasonal rewards.

One such objective is to smash through picnic tables that can help gamers with the ongoing events. Shattering these items contributes to the completion of the Sandwich challenge and offers additional rewards.

Forza Horizon 5 guide to smashing picnic tables

There is a new smashable challenge in Forza Horizon 5 that requires players to find and smash three picnic tables. Doing so will earn two types of rewards:

Up to 20 Forzathon points.

One Season/Series Point toward the Spring and Series 3 car rewards.

Best locations to find picnic tables

El Estadio Horizon and the town of Mulege are the two sites on which players should focus. It's not easy to find picnic tables in a game where the world is so extensive. Hence, knowing the right place can save a lot of time and make the user's life easier.

The mouse pointer shows the location of the El Estadio Stadium (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Between the two, El Estadio Horizon is the recommended and easier one for smashing picnic tables. Players can either travel there manually or fast travel if that is enabled.

Once at the stadium, there will be a circular structure, and gamers will have to move towards it but drive around. Once done, they can find tables and food carts spread around the area.

Alternatively, users can follow the video to find the tables in Mulege. They need to smash through at least three tables to complete the "Sandwich" Daily Horizon Forzathon challenge. The tables will sometimes have pink umbrellas on them to make it easier to spot them.

Players can use Forzathon points to obtain various rewards from the Forzathon Shop. There are several great rewards, including cars, and the Series 3 is no different. Gamers can get cars like the 2019 Valhalla Concept Aston Martin and 600LT Coupe McClaren for Forzathon coins.

Edited by Ravi Iyer