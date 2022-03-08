How to find the Tenakth Skirmisher outfit in Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy has over three dozen outfits to wear in Horizon Forbidden West. Each one offers a unique purpose, like improved stealth, skill, or extra damage for a specific weapon. These outfits can also be upgraded and improved further with Weaves.

Keeping Aloy's outfit in perfect condition is crucial to her success as a hunter in Horizon Forbidden West.

One particular outfit, called the Tenakth Skirmisher outfit, is stacked with a bevy of bonuses.

Horizon Forbidden West players can find the Tenakth Skirmisher outfit in Scalding Spear

Players can get their hands on the Tenakth Skirmisher by hoofing it to Scalding Spear and purchasing it straight from a Tenakth stitcher. However, it isn’t cheap by any means, considering it’s a purple rarity outfit, one step below legendary.

To make it that far west, Aloy needs to be approved to head into Tenakth territory. This means having the right of passage, which happens during “The Embassy” main story mission. Once she has that, Aloy can start traveling to the settlement.

Scalding Spear is located west of Plainsong, over the mountains and through dangerous machine packs. Starting from Plainsong, players must travel northwest. Scalding Spear is situated in a sandy biome, and a large object sticking out of the ground can be seen from a high vantage point.

The Tenakth stitcher merchant is in the southwestern portion of Scalding Spear. He will sell the Tenakth Skirmisher outfit to players. It costs 945 Shards, one Sunwing Circulator, and one Large Machine Core.

Players can easily obtain a Sunwing Circulator as a Sunwing Site is located east and slightly north of Scalding Spear. Sunwings drop Sunwing Circulators without having to shoot particular parts off.

Meanwhile, Large Machine Cores can be looted from heavyweight machines such as:

Behemoths

Dreadwings

Fireclaws

Rockbreakers

Shellsnappers

Slaughterspines

Sligherfangs

Stormbirds

Tiderippers

Tremortusks

Thunderjaws

Should players come across any of the above-listed machines in Horizon Forbidden West, they should defeat them to get Large Machine Cores.

